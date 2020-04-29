Persistent Named a Top 10 Sourcing Standout by ISG in Both Global and Americas Booming 15 Categories

Composable digital mosaic expertise drives continued success across key verticals

SANTA CLARA, California and PUNE, India, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Persistent is among the leading providers in the Booming 15 categories (vendors with revenues under $1billion) for both the global and Americas regions based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 1Q 2020 Global ISG Index™.

Now in its 70th consecutive quarter, the ISG Index™ provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each quarter it names the top 15 commercial providers in the Big 15 (revenues of more than $10 billion), Building 15 (revenues between $3 billion and $10 billion), Breakthrough 15 (revenues between $1 billion and $3 billion) and Booming 15 (revenues of less than $1 billion) categories in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. Each Top 15 category includes providers that compete in the traditional sourcing market, as well as those that compete in the as-a-service market, including IaaS and SaaS providers.

Quote from Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director & President – Technology Services Unit, Persistent Systems

"The last year has seen an increased demand from organizations around the globe looking to become modern digital enterprises. In addition, the economic fallout from COVID-19 has dramatically increased pressure on the bottom and top line of most organizations. By designing and delivering a composable digital mosaic for all our industry and technology categories, we can help our clients unlock new revenue streams, increase business agility and accelerate time to value. We combine deep industry and solution expertise with a flexible, open partner ecosystem, tailored to each client. Our boutique-at-scale approach and capabilities radically reduce two core challenges they face; complexity of choice and integration."

Persistent excels at building the digital mosaic of cloud-based platforms and applications with the required know-how around integration and user interfaces. The company is focused primarily on the Healthcare & Life Sciences; Banking, Financial Services & Insurance; Industrial & Manufacturing; and Software & Hi-tech sectors.

Persistent's inclusion in the ISG Index™ is based on data the company submits to ISG each quarter.

"The ISG Index™ is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry," said Paul Reynolds, chief research officer of ISG. "Persistent continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for digital mosaic services, based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers."

