Pharmactive Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Helping People Improve their Cognitive Functions with its Saffron-based Ingredient, Affron®

"Pharmactive achieves a low-dosage threshold, higher product stability, rapid absorption, and a higher concentration of compounds using its patented AFF ON Cool-Tech extraction process. The process preserves the bioactives with lower-energy consumption and zero chemical usage," said Smriti Sharma, Industry Analyst. "As the demand for organic, non-GMO, all-natural, and sustainable ingredients increases in the nutraceutical industry, Affron® is well-positioned to seize market opportunities and provide customers with a quality product."

The company ensures its ingredients are backed by comprehensive clinical and pharmacokinetic studies. It has conducted six clinical studies to back its claim of improved mood, reduced anxiety, and better quality sleep. It is also the only extract that has been studied among adolescents and has shown significant success in improving anxiety and occasional depression symptoms without severe side effects. Meanwhile, studies among adults indicate that after eight weeks of supplementation with Affron®, their depression symptoms scale decreased by 41% compared to 21% in the group that received a placebo.

Further underlining its commitment to offering a top-quality product, the company has set up a truly integrated supply chain to prevent ingredient adulteration. It maintains 100% control over its entire supply chain, including saffron planting, harvesting, extracting, identifying, and distributing. It also has its own extraction plant and has established a range of quality control procedures such as active compound quantification, adulteration detection measures, and microbiological and contamination analysis. Furthermore, Pharmactive has developed a green extraction process that does not use harmful solvents, synthetics, or additives of any kind and yet achieves stability of at least 36 months.

"Pharmactive offers a reliable and novel technology platform that caters to the growing demand for clean-label ingredients and sustainable manufacturing processes," noted Sharma. "It actively works with customers and offers formulation advisory and finished products in all forms including capsules, tablets, gummies, or in drinkable forms. This approach of guiding customers across the entire value chain, from raw materials to finished products, is an industry best practice and can help the company expand rapidly in the global market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L. (Pharmactive).

Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L., is a privately-owned company that develops and manufactures differentiated natural ingredients supported by scientific evidence. The company was founded by a group of entrepreneurs led by Jean-Marie Raymond, who developed a breakthrough concept for the traditional Mediterranean plant of saffron. With high standards and dedicated R&D investment, Pharmactive was the first company to introduce saffron extract for mood improvement. Pharmactive partners internationally with universities and research organizations to boost its R&D capabilities and generate new opportunities for its customers.

