Picarro Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022, 27017, and 27018 Certifications and Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro Inc., a leading provider of high-precision gas analysis solutions for natural gas distribution, industrial monitoring, and research applications, today announced that it has been certified for ISO 27001:2022 (Information Security Management Systems), ISO 27017 (Cloud Security), and ISO 27018 (Data Privacy), and successfully completed its Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 examination. These assessments were affirmed through extensive audits conducted by A-LIGN, an accredited provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs.

These internationally recognized certifications and independent audit affirm that Picarro maintains robust governance and technical controls to protect data integrity, confidentiality, and availability across its cloud-based platforms and analytical solutions. Together, they demonstrate Picarro's deep commitment to information security, privacy, and operational excellence, cornerstones of its mission to empower the world with timely, trusted, and actionable intelligence.

"Our customers depend on Picarro data to make critical operational decisions and scientific conclusions," said Parag Jain, Vice President of IT, Security and Business Systems at Picarro. "These certifications reflect our commitment to building trust through secure, resilient, and robust systems. Whether it's a gas utility looking to reduce methane emissions, a sterilization facility seeking to mitigate risk, or a research team studying climate dynamics, our goal is to ensure their data and insights are protected at all times. With the ISO/IEC and SOC 2 certification, we provide our customers with additional confidence in our ability to secure their data within our systems."

The Importance of ISO/IEC Certification and SOC 2 Examination

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO 27017, and ISO 27018 are globally recognized frameworks that define best practices for implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS). To achieve certification, organizations must demonstrate a systematic and documented approach to protecting and managing sensitive company and customer information including intellectual property, employee and customer data, financial information and information entrusted to it by third parties.

The SOC 2 Type 2 examination is an independent audit developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that evaluates how well a company protects customer data. It assesses the effectiveness of an organization's internal controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy—collectively known as the Trust Services Criteria.

In an era where increasing cybersecurity risks and data privacy regulations, these ISO/IEC certifications and SOC 2 Type 2 audits provide our customers with a transparent, third-party validation that Picarro's security practices meet industry standards.

About Picarro

Picarro is a leading provider of solutions that precisely measure and monitor more than 700+ compounds. Combined with an advanced analytics platform and expert services, our offerings deliver trusted data to optimize gas distribution networks, reduce emissions, simplify regulatory compliance, mitigate risk, and advance scientific research. For more information on Picarro's portfolio of solutions, visit www.picarro.com .

