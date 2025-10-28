Picarro Launches the P-Cubed Mobile App, Putting Smarter Natural Gas Leak Investigations in Field Technicians' Hands

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro, Inc., a global leader in Network Intelligence and methane emissions reduction solutions, today announced the release of the P-Cubed® Mobile App, a fully native mobile application designed to enhance the leak investigation user experience and transform leak investigations through integration with the Picarro Handheld. Technicians connecting a Picarro Handheld to the app now have live methane and ethane concentration data at their fingertips for real-time source discrimination. The Picarro Handheld readings are automatically transmitted to the Picarro P-Cubed Cloud for survey quality control, auditable Leak Indication Search Area (LISA™) and Gap records, and enhanced analytics capabilities.

By integrating real-time methane and ethane readings with the P-Cubed Mobile app, Picarro is equipping gas utilities with the tools they need to increase survey efficiency, improve investigation quality control, and achieve operational excellence.

Building on Picarro's proven P-Cubed platform, the new mobile app delivers a seamless, field-ready experience that empowers technicians with a clear view of assigned tasks, streamlined documentation workflows, and the assurance that no investigation detail is missed. Importantly, P-Cubed Mobile works even when the device is offline, storing work locally and syncing automatically to the cloud when service is restored.

"With the P-Cubed Mobile App, we're extending Network Intelligence to leak investigation, enhancing data-driven decision making for field technicians, as well as management—all from a single mobile app," said François-Xavier Rongère, Vice President, Natural Gas Industry at Picarro. "By integrating real-time methane and ethane readings with the app, we're equipping utilities with the tools they need to increase survey efficiency, improve investigation quality control, and achieve operational excellence."

Key Features of P-Cubed Mobile

Seamless Integration : Pairs with the Picarro Handheld to display live methane and ethane concentration data, transmit readings to the P-Cubed Cloud, and provide fully auditable records.





: Pairs with the Picarro Handheld to display live methane and ethane concentration data, transmit readings to the P-Cubed Cloud, and provide fully auditable records. Reliable Data Capture : Supports offline use—ensuring results are never lost and automatically synced once connectivity is restored.





: Supports offline use—ensuring results are never lost and automatically synced once connectivity is restored. Data-Driven Operations : Displays breadcrumbs, documented sources, and allows real-time source discrimination to complete investigations and support compliance reporting.





: Displays breadcrumbs, documented sources, and allows real-time source discrimination to complete investigations and support compliance reporting. Customizable User Experience : Technicians can filter by investigation status, toggle map elements, and create tailored views to fit their work style.





: Technicians can filter by investigation status, toggle map elements, and create tailored views to fit their work style. Simplified Field Workflows: Clear, easy-to-navigate view of assigned work and streamlined submission of investigation results aligned with company policies.

Available today for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play, the P-Cubed Mobile App represents the next evolution in field operations—delivering faster investigations, confident compliance, and actionable insights directly to the hands of utility professionals.

About Picarro

Picarro is a global leader in Network Intelligence and methane emissions reduction solutions, providing natural gas operators with tools to revolutionize risk management. The enterprise solution helps increase safety, lower emissions, optimize asset management, and reduce costs within a unified framework. With Picarro technology and analytics, operators can proactively manage leaks, prioritize critical issues, and assess gas system health and performance continuously. For more information, visit www.picarro.com/gas.

Media Contact:

Monica Marmie

Senior Marketing Manager

Picarro

[email protected]

