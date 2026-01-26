Picarro Appoints Haavard Oestensen Chief Commercial and Product Officer to Lead Market-Focused Growth and Launch of Fenceline Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro, Inc., a global leader in real-time emissions monitoring and advanced gas analysis solutions, today announced the appointment of Haavard Oestensen as Chief Commercial and Product Officer. In this role, Oestensen will lead Picarro's commercial and product strategy in Oil & Gas as the industry undergoes a critical shift — moving from historically passive, episodic emissions and volatile organic compound (VOC) management toward continuous, proactive, technology-led emissions control.

Picarro Appoints Haavard Oestensen as Chief Commercial and Product Officer.

This appointment coincides with the launch of the Picarro Fenceline Solution, marking a major step in Picarro's expansion into the Oil & Gas sector as a stated strategic priority. The solution establishes a new benchmark for real-time perimeter monitoring and emissions intelligence.

"For too long, emissions management across industrial sectors has been reactive, focused on periodic testing, delayed reporting, and post-event remediation," said Alexandre Balkanski, President and CEO of Picarro. "With our Fenceline Solution and our expansion into Oil & Gas, Picarro is helping the industry transition to a proactive model, one driven by continuous measurement, real-time insight, and decisive action. Haavard Oestensen brings to Picarro the commercial and product leadership required to scale this vision globally."

The Picarro Fenceline Solution is built on Picarro's patented Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) technology, delivering unmatched precision-grade measurements with parts-per-trillion sensitivity. This level of accuracy enables operators to detect emissions events early, confidently distinguish signal from noise, and respond with speed and certainty — transforming compliance programs into operational advantage.

"Customers are no longer asking how to measure emissions, they're asking how to prevent exceedances altogether," said Haavard Oestensen, Chief Commercial and Product Officer at Picarro. "Picarro is uniquely positioned to answer that question. We are more than instrumentation. Our solutions combine precision hardware, integrated software, and advanced analytics to deliver real-time insight — from detection through root-cause analysis, mitigation, and proactive prevention. That is how emissions management leadership is built."

Picarro's approach reflects a hardware-enabled software excellence model, where best-in-class measurement is fully integrated with powerful analytics, reporting, and operational workflows. This capability allows customers, particularly in Oil & Gas, to move beyond compliance toward a clear, defensible roadmap for emissions management leadership, reducing risk, maintaining compliance, improving performance, and strengthening trust with regulators and stakeholders.

About Picarro

Picarro is a leading provider of high-precision measurement and monitoring solutions for more than 700 compounds. Combined with advanced analytics and expert services, our offerings deliver trusted, defensible data that helps organizations optimize operations, reduce emissions, simplify regulatory compliance, mitigate risk, and advance scientific research. For more information, visit www.picarro.com.

