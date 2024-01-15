PM Modi's leadership opened unprecedented opportunities for Indian women, says International Women Sports Achievers

Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) celebrates the nine years of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' through 'Betiyon Ki Lohri' at Panipat

PM Modi took the landmark decision to open doors for permanent commission of women in Indian Armed Forces says Young NCC Cadets

CHANDIGARH, India, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) organized 'Betiyon Ki Lohri' at Panipat on Saturday (13 January) to celebrate the successful nine years of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (BBBP) campaign, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 at Panipat to address the declining female sex ratio and advocate for equal educational opportunities for girls across the nation. Youth girl achievers including those in the field of sports, entrepreneurship, academics from different universities & colleges, including Chandigarh University were honoured during the event.

Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi; Member of Parliament from Karnal, Sanjay Bhatia; Chancellor, Chandigarh University & Indian Minorities Foundation convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu; spiritual Guru, Brahma Kumari Sunita; SD College (Panipat) President, Dinesh Kumar, and Vice President Rajiv Garg were also present on the occasion. Prominent women from various fields including sports, defence, entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, and social activists, heads of women NGOs also attended the programme held at SD College Panipat.

Women achievers including International Women Sports Medals Winners, Achievers NCC Women Cadets, Social Activists who have contributed for women education & development and academic toppers of various colleges were honored with NARI Shakti Achiever Awards by the Indian Minorities Foundation

Youth who participated in the Betiyon Ki Lohri program attributed the last ten years under PM Modi's leadership as the 'Decade of Nari Sashaktikaran' (Women Empowerment) and initiatives like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' have proved a game changer for arresting the declining sex-ratio as well as laying the ground for equal participation of women for a developed India by 2047. The NCC Cadets from different colleges and universities said no other Prime Minister in 65 years has done for them as much as PM Modi has done in past ten years.

Lauding the transformative initiatives taken by PM Modi, the founders of various women NGO'S said that, "In the last ten years to empower women, positioning them as equal partners in nation's progress. The youth also expressed gratitude towards PM Modi's efforts for upskilling and generating employment opportunities for them, fostering their increased involvement in development of the country".

Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said, "The Prime Minister Narendra Modi created history by launching Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) from Panipat in Haryana, the state which had the lowest sex-ratio in the country."

"The sex-ratio had come down to 916 females per 1000 males when the PM launched the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Thanks to the PM's initiative (BBBP), in nine years this sex ratio went up to 933 in 2022. As we are celebrating Betiyon Ki Lohri today, now 1020 girls are getting birth in the country per 1000 boys. This is the change that has come in nine years (under the PM Modi)," she said.

Member of Parliament from Karnal, Sanjay Bhatia, said, "Gender has no basis to rule, if the girl is good she can excel in any field as can be seen the number of a women leading the big companies all over the world."

"No Prime Minister since Independence has been as sensitive as the PM Modi has been towards daughters," Bhatia said adding Beti Bachao Beti Padhao has brought an end to female foeticide. He said that initiatives like abolition of Triple Talaq were portrayed as anti-Muslim, but women have benefitted from the bold step taken by the PM Modi.

Chandigarh University Chancellor & IMF Convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Daughters were discriminated against over the years but the Prime Minister Modi has changed the history with the launch of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme and now Betiyon Ki Lohri is being celebrated in North India."

He said that the IMF chose Panipat as venue of the Betiyon Ki Lohri programme as it's historical occasion to celebrate the nine years of the PM's initiative. "Daughers are no less than boys and they are no less than anyone. A tribal woman is the President of India. Women reservation was pending for 30 years. The respect daughters have been given during Modi government has never been given before," Sandhu said.

NCC Women Cadets thank PM Modi for opening doors for Women to serve in Indian Armed Forces as Officers

Akansha Devrani, who is a member of NCC Airwing, said that Prime Minister Modi has opened doors which were otherwise shut for Indian women since Independence.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always supported and encouraged Indian women in every field, and today, they are excelling in every field, whether its medical, sports, or defence. Modi government has opened doors of Sainik Schools for enabling girls to attain quality education. Furthermore, being a defense service aspirant, I see the granting of Permanent Commission to women candidates in the Indian Armed Forces as a great initiative by the government to inspire females to contribute actively in the service of our motherland," she said adding, "Main Bharat Ki Beti Hun, aur Mai Modi Ji Ke Saath Hun (I am India's daughter and I am support Modi ji)."

NCC cadet Army Wing, Pummy, said that girls are soaring high in all fields thanks to landmark decisions taken by the Prime Minister Modi in the last decade.

"Today, the daughters of India are walking alongside the boys in every sphere, which has been possible only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiatives and policies formulated by PM Modi during the last ten years have enabled girls to progress. He has opened entry for women in NDA and also started a special batch for women (Agniveers) under the Agnipath scheme, providing us the opportunity to contribute to the defense and protection of the country," she said adding, "Bharat Ki Beti Modi Ji Ke Saath Hai."

Muslim Women lauds the PM Modi's efforts for development and empowerment

Irfan Ali, Advocate from Panipat, expressed appreciation for the atmosphere of spirituality, unity, and brotherhood that PM Modi has brought in the country. He further said, "The consecration ceremony at the magnificent Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which scheduled for January 22, is a significant event for the nation, because Ram does not belong to any community, but to the whole world. Therefore, I urge all 140 crore citizens to actively participate in this auspicious occasion, and light diyas in your homes. Let us all unite and showcase the strength of Hindustan to the entire world. Let us all together build a 'Samridh, Akhand Bharat', and contribute in making India a Vishwa Guru."

Rukaiya, a local Muslim woman from Panipat, expressed deep appreciation towards PM Modi for his initiatives that transformed the lives of Muslim women and empowered them. She further added, "Through the historic abolition of Triple Talaq, PM Modi has removed the fear of marriage inside Muslim women like me and restored the rights and dignity of Muslim Women. Moreover, it has instilled in us the confidence to speak for our rights and stand up for ourselves against injustices when being wronged. Thank you, Modi Bhaijaan, for empowering me and strengthening me."

Tahira Deswal, another local Muslim woman from Panipat, thanked PM Modi for abolishing Triple Talaq, and said that this bold and historic step has brought relief to Muslim women against the fears associated with marriage. She further expressed support for PM Modi's continued premiership, quoting, "Muslim Khwateen ka yahi naara, Bhaijaan Modi ayenge dobara" and "Abki baar, 400 paar."

Women Sportspersons said, "PM Modi ensured than sports medalists are duly rewarded for their achievements."

Karamjyoti, Para Olympics International National awardee, said, "In 2015, PM Modi started the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign from Panipat, and today, its impact is evident across every field. The Daughters of India are excelling in every profession today, including sports. Due to the promotion of Khelo India, athletes are performing very well in every international event. The Female athletes have won laurels for the country at international levels and contributed largely in the record 107 medals of India in Asian Games 2023. With the blessings and inspiration from Prime Minister Modi, we will continue to progress forward in our respective fields."

Priya, a National Kabaddi player from Himachal Pradesh, said, "Prime Minister Modi has ensured unprecedented empowerment of female athletes in the country over the past decade. The representation of women in sports has increased. Additionally, there has been a noteworthy boost in prize money for sports and a threefold increase in the sports budget. Today, the daughters of India are no less than boys, and will continue to bring laurels for the country."

Youth and students says PM Modi took landmark decisions like passage of Women Reservation Bill, Encouraging Women Entrepreneurship

Neha Rawal, a young graduate, said, "PM Modi has enabled every woman to discover her potential and qualities, and today, they are working in every field alongside the men. His government passed the Women's Reservation Bill pending since past 30 years, which has increased the representation of women in the Parliament. It symbolizes how women are now progressing more than men." She further on behalf of women across the nation extend support to PM Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

Dr Sunita Malhaan, faculty of women college thanked PM Modi for ensuring unprecedented empowerment of women during the last ten years. She said, "PM Modi has taken significant initiatives for women, which were never even considered before, including the passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill) after three decades to increase women's representation in Parliament, and increased the maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. He has done so much for women, it's our turn now. I urge the women to support and contribute in Prime Minister Narendra's vision of making India a developed nation."

Community leaders extend support for PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat'

Rajyoga instructor and spiritual Guru, Brahma Kumari Sunita, said, "PM Modi has extended huge respect to women and prioritized women empowerment during the last nine years. He understood the potential of women and provided them the platform to showcase their talent, which is contributing largely to nation's progress. I urge the Nari Shakti to recognize their worth, maintain their self-esteem, and fulfil their responsibilities well. Similar to how only educated women can impart good values to the family, they have the power to significantly contribute in fulfilling PM Modi's dream of 'Viksit Bharat'."

Haji Sadhna Kinnar, social Activist from Panipat, said, "PM Modi has extended the rightful respect to Kinnar (transgender) community by conferring Padma Award and ensuring the overall progress of the community, which was neglected earlier. The entire community stands by him, and we have faith in his leadership to take the nation forward on the path of development." Sadhna also appreciated PM Modi's historic step of constructing and now consecrating the majestic Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

