PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Patiala Cantt Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence with Golden Jubilee Programme

The celebrations were held at the school campus on December 15, 2025, featuring a well-structured programme that began with engaging interactions between students and alumni, followed by vibrant cultural and ceremonial events. The event was thoughtfully planned under the visionary leadership of Dr. Arun Kumar, Principal, KV Patiala Cantt , and executed with meticulous attention to detail. The presence of senior officials and esteemed guests highlighted the school's enduring contribution to education and nation-building over five decades.

The programme was graced by Chief Guest Lt. Gen. S. S. Virk, SM, GOC-in-C, HQ 10 Corps , an eminent alumnus of the school. Also present were Brig. Piyush Baberwal, Chairman VMC KV No. 1 Patiala Cantt , and Smt. Preeti Saxena, Deputy Commissioner, KVS RO Chandigarh , who addressed the gathering as part of the official proceedings. Their presence underscored the school's strong legacy within the Kendriya Vidyalaya system.

The formal ceremony commenced with the lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana , followed by a green welcome and a welcome dance presented by students. Cultural performances, including group songs, dances, and thematic presentations, beautifully showcased the school's 50-year journey, emphasizing values such as integrity, perseverance, discipline, and national service that have been central since the Vidyalaya's inception in 1975.

In his address, Lt. Gen. Virk highlighted the remarkable evolution of the Vidyalaya, from its early years to its present stature as a PM SHRI–designated institution . He noted the school's legacy of excellence, having produced approximately 40 Army officers, 20 civilian officers, 40 successful entrepreneurs, and 20 eminent doctors serving globally.

Smt. Preeti Saxena praised the Vidyalaya's consistent academic performance and holistic development of students. She acknowledged the critical role of teachers, leadership, and institutional discipline in sustaining high standards across academics, co-curricular activities, and values-based education.

A special highlight of the programme was the participation of distinguished alumnus Mr. Ashoo Tuli, Founder and CEO of MSITEK , a 1991 pass-out of the school. Reflecting on his student days, Mr. Tuli shared how the foundation, discipline, and values instilled at KV No. 1 Patiala shaped his professional journey. His leadership at MSITEK, a global technology services company with operations across the United States, Canada, Europe, and India, underscores the school's impact on nurturing future leaders.

In a gesture of giving back, Mr. Tuli announced an education support initiative aimed at meritorious students, to be implemented in coordination with Dr. Arun Kumar , defining eligibility and qualification criteria.

The celebrations also highlighted the achievements of current students and faculty. Strong academic results, board performance, and excellence in sports and cultural activities were recognized, reflecting the school's emphasis on all-round development . The contributions of alumni serving in defence, civil services, and professional sectors were celebrated, highlighting the Vidyalaya's enduring impact on nation-building.

The presence of retired teachers and principals added a sense of nostalgia, honoring their role in laying the foundation of excellence. Alumni interactions strengthened the bond between past and present generations.

As part of the Golden Jubilee, the school reflected on its future roadmap, showcasing upgraded laboratories, smart classrooms, vocational learning spaces, and a renewed focus on skill-based and experiential education. These initiatives aim to prepare students for an evolving academic and professional landscape.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and the National Anthem , marking the Golden Jubilee as a celebration of the past and a reaffirmation of the Vidyalaya's commitment to shaping responsible, capable, and future-ready citizens.

About PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya

Established in 1975, PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Patiala Cantt is a premier institution under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, renowned for its tradition of academic excellence, discipline, and holistic education. Nestled in the serene environs of Patiala Cantonment, the Vidyalaya has nurtured generations of students through quality education, strong values, co-curricular enrichment, and national integration. It continues to inspire students to excel academically, socially, and morally, making it one of the leading Kendriya Vidyalayas in the region.

About MSITEK

Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, MSITEK is a trusted SAP Global Solutions Partner delivering AI-driven SAP solutions to empower businesses worldwide. Operating across the United States, Canada, Europe, and India, MSITEK specializes in SAP cloud innovations that drive transformative outcomes for clients. Beyond technology, MSITEK proudly serves as a Global SAP Training Partner and is committed to strengthening education by enabling industry-relevant training and bridging the skills gap between academia and industry.

