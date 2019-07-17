Premia Partners introduces global first MSCI Vietnam ETF and first low-cost US Treasury Floating Rate ETF designed for Asia as investors position for market uncertainties amid trade discussions

HONG KONG, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Partners, a leading Hong Kong based investment firm and Top 8 ETF issuer in Hong Kong, announces listing of two market access ETFs designed as efficient building blocks to access opportunities in Vietnam and US Treasuries on July 18th .

The two HKEx listed ETFs offer lowest total cost of ownership in their categories globally and are physically replicated .

Premia MSCI Vietnam ETF (Tickers: 2804 HK / 9804 HK) tracks the MSCI Vietnam Index , which aims to capture leading large and mid-cap Vietnam -based companies that represent 85% of market capitalisation in Vietnam . With a total-expense-ratio (TER) of 0.75% p.a., Premia MSCI Vietnam ETF is the lowest cost way for HK investors to access Vietnam stock market, a market that offers the fastest growth in Asia and benefits from global supply chain repositioning, and trade agreements with Canada , Japan and the EU.

(Tickers: 3077 HK / 9077 HK) tracks the Bloomberg Barclays US Treasury Floating Rate Bond Index , which represents performance of US Treasuries with less than 1 week duration. With TER of 0.15% p.a. and a US$2,500 lot size, the Premia US Treasury Floating Rate ETF is the lowest cost and lowest risk Fixed Income ETF in Asia ex- Japan , specifically designed for investors to generate USD yield efficiently.

"We are delighted to launch the world's first MSCI Vietnam ETF and Asia's first US Floating Rate Treasury ETF, facilitating investors with efficient market access and liquidity management tools as they position for opportunities amid market uncertainties, global supply chain reconfiguration, and new trade pacts including CPTPP and FTA with Vietnam," said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. "Similar to our China A, Emerging ASEAN and Asia Innovative Technology ETFs, these ETFs are built with international institutional standards in mind, incorporating features that specifically solve pain points expressed by clients."

About Premia Partners

Premia Partners is founded in Hong Kong in 2016, by a group of enthusiasts who believe in enabling investors with efficient investment tools and see enormous scope for innovation in the Asian ETF industry. In Asia, and for Asia -- because this is our home. For more information, please visit www.premia-partners.com

