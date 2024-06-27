Preparedness ahead of monsoon season reviewed during ESC meeting at Chandigarh by Satnam Singh Sandhu

Brace up for rain fury, put all requisite measures in place in advance: MP and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Sandhu to UT officials

CHANDIGARH, India, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With monsoon season just around the corner, a special meeting of UT Environment Standing Committee (ESC) was held to review preparedness to counter the rain fury that wreaked havoc in Chandigarh and its peripheral areas during monsoon season last year. During the meeting, Chandigarh University Chancellor, MP Rajya Sabha and Chairman of UT Environment Standing Committee, Satnam Singh Sandhu advised the senior officials of Chandigarh Administration to make sure that all requisite measures are in place in advance in wake of impending rainy season.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Rajya Sabha MP, Chancellor Chandigarh University & Chairman UT Environment Standing Committee presiding over a meeting with UT officials on environment at Chandigarh.

MP Satnam Singh Sandhu expressed concern on the action taken on the damage caused by the rain during monsoon season last year and advised UT administration officials of different departments to prepare Action Taken Report based on the issues discussed during previous meetings of ESC; as to what all challenges were faced by the administration in addressing rain-induced damage caused in Chandigarh and adjacent villages during monsoon season last year and how can these be tackled in future (preparation for upcoming monsoon season).

"Special attention must be given to the villages that suffered maximum damage during the rain fury last year. The residents of adjacent villages to UT feel left out when it comes to providing them with basic amenities; officials of concerned departments must identify the loopholes and devise a comprehensive strategy to plug them," Sandhu added.

Notably, when rain ravaged several parts of the city beautiful and its peripheral areas (adjacent villages) during the monsoon season last year, MP Satnam Singh Sandhu along with officials from different departments had visited rain-affected areas and assessed the situation at the ground level and oversaw the ongoing maintenance work. After listening to the grievances of the affected residents, Sandhu instructed the concerned officials to address the issues of the public immediately and provide all the required assistance for their return to normal life.

"A detail action plan (DAP) be prepared to address various environmental issues including solid liquid and clinical waste management, harvesting of water and tertiary treated water, strict implementation of ban on polythene/plastic carry bags, impact studies on camps and visits to forest, enhancing the area under plantation on available spaces, national schemes announced by Prime Minister of India, Union Environment Ministers, cleanliness and beautification of the areas falling on the outskirts of Chandigarh. There is issue of poor sanitation measures in peripheral villages to UT as there is no mechanism or proper provision for the same it. The sanitation system in these areas is not good and needs to be improved. The water from many drains not getting treated properly and entering water channels thereby contaminating them; this is a grave concern and must be countered on priority by concerned departments," further added by Sandhu.

Talking about solid waste management, Sandhu advised that a detailed action plan be prepared wherein there is a step wise planning to improve the health of the areas falling on the outskirts of Chandigarh (village areas falling within the jurisdiction of UT Chandigarh) waste management, clean water supply, plantations. As per UT administration's records, presently Chandigarh has achieved 97 percent segregation of solid waste at source and efforts are on achieve the target of 100 percent segregation.

Ensure strict enforcement of single-use plastic ban: MP Sandhu to UT officials

Flouting environmental norms, the use of plastic bags/polythene has been continuing flagrantly in UT. There is a need for a strict enforcement of a ban on plastic carry bags. The officials of the concerned department must take the menace seriously and conduct checking at different markets to discourage the use of plastic bags. Police department must intensify vigil at entry/exit points so that purchase and selling of plastic bags can be stopped.

There is a system in place to impose fines, violators pay the fines, but problem is still persisting unabashedly. A procedure must be followed to register vendors and an undertaking should be taken from them that they will not use plastic and in case of violation their license would be cancelled. A plan on the alternates that can be made available for replacing single use plastic items, must be submitted by the concerned department. An action plan to distribute cloth bags to every household in UT Chandigarh also be submitted by the concerned department.

Enhance green cover, beautify aesthetics at Gateways to City Beautiful

During the meeting Chairman of UT ESC, Satnam Sandhu pointed out that the entry points or gateways to the city beautiful are not in good shape and need revamp and beautification so that the visitors while entering the city can marvel at the beauty of Chandigarh. Landscaping must be done in a way to enhance the aesthetics of the gateways to the city beautiful.

MP Sandhu added, "A visible disparity in greenery and horticulture in the parks of the Northern Sectors and Southern Sectors. There is no greenery at all in the parks of Southern Sectors. The green cover in these areas and other open spaces must be enhanced by the concerned authorities. The garbage from parks must be decomposed by digging a pit in the corner of the park or any space available."

"For securing and enhancing the value of existing green/open spaces, plantation of trees at open spaces may be carried out. Health of the areas falling on the outskirts of Chandigarh steps to be taken by the concerned departments to improve the health of the areas falling on the outskirts of Chandigarh (village areas falling within the jurisdiction of U.T. Chandigarh) waste management, clean water supply and plantations," added Sandhu.

Start Rainwater Harvesting in UT parks

There is a need to develop the water harvesting systems in parks, grounds and open spaces in the city and surrounding areas of the city. There are around 1900 public parks in Chandigarh. There is no mechanism for recharging wells. All the work of rainwater harvesting is done for individual houses, but most of the rainwater falls in the parks. Rainwater harvesting work should be done in 1900 public parks of Chandigarh for better results, said Sandhu.

Submit details of National Schemes not implemented

"The details of national schemes aimed at environmental conservation which were announced by the Prime Minister that have not been implemented here in Chandigarh must be submitted by all concerned departments. Moreover, periodical review of the national environmental goals such as ecological security, non-fossil fuel-based energy, carbon emission, air quality and climate changes must be done on priority basis," added MP Satnam Sandhu.

He exhorted the youth to follow seven steps to a sustainable lifestyle and reduction of individual carbon emission viz save water, save energy, reduce waste, reduce e-waste, reduce single-use plastics, adopt sustainable food systems and adopt healthy lifestyles.

Prepare plan of action aligned to suggested models during G-20 Summit at Chandigarh for environment conservation

During the meeting, MP Satnam Sandhu advised the respective heads of different departments to prepare a report and plan of action on suggested models which were discussed during 'G-20 Summit' held in Chandigarh in 2023, said MP Sandhu.

Sandhu said, "Among all the plans of action and agendas deliberated upon during the G-20 Summit, we need to adopt and implement the part which is relevant to Chandigarh."

He also advised the officials to review the action plan on suggested models in the G20 Summit held in Chandigarh. The issues taken were protecting and conserving land and water by circular use of resources.

He added, "Broadly, these include sustainable development goals (SDG), restoring natural ecosystems, energy transitions, harnessing and preserving ocean-based (aquatic) economy, climate finance, plastic pollution, mitigation of disaster risk and building of resilient and sustainable infrastructure. Green Development Pact signed by the G-20 nations for a sustainable future have committed themselves to expedite plans and subsequent actions to address the environmental crisis and grave concern of climate change."

Review environmental curriculum taught in educational institutes

Sandhu also talked about the significance of sensitization of user agencies and residents of Chandigarh and recommended constant reviewing of status of environmental studies being taught in educational institutes as per UGC guidelines. We need to lay emphasis to ensure that Environmental studies (EVS) taught in educational institutions to sensitize the students is aligned with UGC guideline.

Earlier, prolonged discussions were held during the meeting that took place at Paryavaran Bhawan, Sector-19, Chandigarh on Monday to find sustainable solutions to the environmental issues that are plaguing the city beautiful and its peripheral areas. The meeting was attended by representatives from various departments of Chandigarh Administration including Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee, Municipal Corporation, Deputy Commissioner Office, Forest Department, Police Department, Pollution board and Engineering Department.

