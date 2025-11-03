Prologis Report: India's Supply Chain Leaders Bet Big on AI, Energy Resilience and Regional Growth

MUMBAI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- India's supply chain executives are charting a future defined by AI adoption, energy resilience and regional strength, according to new findings from Prologis. The insights come from the company's 2026 Supply Chain Outlook report, conducted with The Harris Poll, which surveyed more than 1,800 senior executives across the U.S., Europe, Asia and Mexico.

"What we hear from Indian customers is clear," said Vineet Sekhsaria, head of India at Prologis. "They're not waiting for change to happen—they're putting capital into AI, automation and energy and regional resilience to build supply chains that can last."

Key findings from India include:

Nine in 10 executives in India name AI as their top capital investment priority, outpacing the 75% global average. Already, 59% report advanced or transformational AI use compared with 70% worldwide.

Eighty-six percent of companies in India are building self-sufficient regional supply chains, the highest rate globally.

Nearly all executives (94%) are exploring advanced energy technologies, while 93% say energy resilience is now a board-level priority (vs. 89% globally).

