Puri, Wayanad and Goa Emerge as Trending Summer Choices for Indian Families, Agoda Reports

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has recorded a rise in family accommodation searches for domestic summer travel compared to last year, with destinations such as Puri, Wayanad and Goa emerging as trending locations for the upcoming school holiday period. Based on accommodation search data for check-ins between May and June 2026, the findings point to growing travel interest in coastal, nature and outdoor-focused getaways compared to last year.

The trend aligns closely with the school holiday window where most schools in Indian states closing through May and June, and is one of the few periods in the year when families can travel together for an extended stretch. This is also reflected in travel planning, with families gravitating toward destinations that offer outdoor activities, relaxation and time together.

Coastal and nature destinations see rising interest

Odisha's iconic coastal town, Puri, is drawing interest with a 68% rise in accommodation searches. Home to the Jagannath Temple and the broad sweep of the Bay of Bengal shoreline, Puri offers families a mix of spiritual heritage and beachside leisure that is clearly resonating with summer holiday planners.

Kerala's Wayanad has seen a 40% rise in family accommodation searches compared to last year. A world away from the summer heat of the plains, its wildlife sanctuaries, plantation retreats and cool, mist-wrapped forests offer a distinctive kind of family holiday, one built around nature rather than novelty.

Goa, perennially one of India's most sought-after destinations, has registered a 29% increase in searches. With its wide array of beaches, water parks and broad range of resort stays suited to children of all ages, it continues to draw consistent interest from families planning their summer break.

Hill stations and adventure destinations trends as well

Rishikesh in Uttarakhand recorded a 22% rise in accommodation searches, with families increasingly drawn to its mix of spiritual significance, riverside camps, yoga retreats and outdoor activities such as rafting along the Ganga.

The hill stations of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu continue to draw interest as well. Mahabaleshwar recorded a 15% increase in family accommodation searches compared to last year, while Ooty saw a 13% rise. Both these destinations offer cool temperatures, scenic viewpoints and well-established hospitality infrastructure that have made them summer staples for generations of Indian travelers.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands, Agoda said, "Summer holidays continue to be an important travel period for Indian families, and in 2026 the planning behind these trips has grown increasingly intentional. Families are exploring a broader mix of destinations, from coastal getaways and nature-focused escapes to perennial favorites. This reflects a growing desire among travelers to consider a wider range of options for their vacations. At Agoda, our focus is on enabling exactly that kind of considered planning, bringing together the right combination of stays, flights and activities to make any vacation plan seamless."

Agoda provides access to over 6 million holiday properties across price points and property types, alongside more than 130,000 flight routes and over 300,000 activities that can be booked together in one place. Discover the latest deals on the Agoda mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more information.