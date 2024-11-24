Qatar Development Bank announces strategic investment in global Islamic FinTech, Wahed

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Development Bank (QDB) announces a strategic investment in Wahed, a global Shariah-compliant fintech.

Wahed currently manages over $1 billion in assets and has attracted over 400,000 clients worldwide. The company is built on the principles of democratizing access to financial services and offers clients access to Shariah-compliant investments in its mobile app. Wahed removes the barriers to sophisticated investment management services that have been traditionally reserved for high-net-worth investors.

Khalid Al Jassim, Executive Chairman of Wahed MENA said: 'We are delighted to welcome our new shareholders, QDB. We believe Qatar is fully aligned with our mission in creating a technology-first Islamic finance leader that unlocks a financial ecosystem free from Riba. We look forward to supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030 of becoming a leading knowledge-based economy.

Ali Rahimtula, Partner at Cue Ball Capital said: "Qatar Development Bank's strategic investment is a clear signal of the faith the industry has in Wahed and its ability to create the future of Islamic Finance."

About Wahed

Founded in 2015, Wahed is a financial technology company that is advancing financial inclusion through accessible, affordable, and values-based investing. The company has made significant inroads in the world Shariah compliant investing by creating an easy-to-use digital platform that provides a suite of Shariah compliant investing products including managed portfolios and venture and real estate investments. Wahed caters to over 400,000 customers globally and manages over $ 1 billion in assets.

For more information, visit: www.wahed.com

About Qatar Development Bank

Qatar Development Bank's mission is to advance the economic and innovation development cycle of Qatar, supporting and contributing to the nation's economic diversification. As well as a focus on the development of Qatar's private sector, QDB is a powerful catalyst for socio-economic development in the country, empowering the local economy and bettering living standards.

For more information, visit: https://www.qdb.qa/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566075/Qatar_Development_Bank_Announcement.jpg