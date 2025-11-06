QS Asia University Rankings 2026: KIIT Tops in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR, India, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The QS Asia University Rankings 2026 have been released, with KIIT-DU emerging as the top-ranked institution in Odisha among both public and private universities. Nationally too, KIIT has registered an impressive performance, securing the 294th rank in Asia, placing it among several globally reputed universities. Among India's private universities, KIIT has earned a highly respectable position.

KIIT University

Every year, the QS Rankings are prepared based on evaluations of universities across the world. In the latest 2026 edition of the QS Asia University Rankings, KIIT has once again retained its top position in Odisha among both public and private universities, while also maintaining a commendable rank at the national level. In Eastern India, KIIT continues to hold the number one position. This achievement reflects KIIT's strong commitment to excellence in higher education.

Over 1,500 universities from across the world participated in this year's ranking, with 555 new universities being evaluated for the first time. Notably, KIIT was also ranked within the 501 cohort in the Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings recently, where it was recognised as the 5th best university in India.

The QS Asia University Rankings are based on criteria such as Citations per Paper, Papers per Faculty, Academic Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Staff with PhD, International Research Network, International Students, Outbound Exchange, International Faculty, and Employer Reputation.

Expressing his happiness over the achievement, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, said that the QS Asia University Rankings are a reflection of KIIT's continuous pursuit of academic excellence. "KIIT has consistently maintained its strong position in all world rankings, bringing pride and recognition to Odisha," he said.

He further noted that despite being a relatively young university — only 22 years old — KIIT has performed remarkably well in global university rankings and stands shoulder to shoulder with some of the world's most prestigious institutions.

Dr. Samanta congratulated all the faculty members, staff, and students of KIIT for their contribution to this success. In turn, the faculty, staff, and students of both KIIT and KISS expressed their deep gratitude to Dr. Samanta for his vision and leadership that made this achievement possible.

