Quectel selects Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem for integration into BC660K-GL Module

SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions today announced the integration of the Qualcomm® 212 LTE IoT Modem from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. into Quectel's BC660K-GL high-performance LTE Cat NB2 narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) module. The module, which is pending certification with leading global carriers, offers extremely low-power consumption and supports multiple frequency bands.

Quectel's module has an ultra-compact profile of 17.7 mm × 15.8 mm × 2.0 mm and, because the module is designed to be compatible with Quectel's GSM/GPRS M66 module and NB-IoT BC66 module, it provides a flexible and scalable platform for migrating from GSM/GPRS to NB-IoT networks.

With NB-IoT networks rolling out globally, a growing number of IoT applications are selecting the technology. Quectel has therefore developed the BC660K-GL module to address the needs of chipset manufacturers for large-scale manufacturing with strict cost and efficiency requirements.

"We're delighted that the Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem is being integrated into our BC660K-GL module," said Neset Yalcinkaya, VP of Products at Quectel Wireless Solutions. "This versatile module provides excellent performance with low power consumption. Our teams are collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to ensure the modules are certified by global carriers and we look forward to bringing commercial products to market early in 2021."

"Integrating the Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem into Quectel's NB-IoT module will help enable the creation of new, global smart IoT devices and applications," said Vieri Vanghi, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. "Together with Quectel, we are better able to meet global manufacturers' demands for low-power, ultra-compact and cost-efficient IoT technologies."

Engineering samples of the BC660K-GL NB-IoT module are available now.

