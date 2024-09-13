Questex's IHIF Asia Signals Long-Term Commitment to Hospitality Investment in Asia

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Questex successfully concluded its International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) Asia, marking a pivotal return to Hong Kong SAR and underscoring its long-term commitment to the region. With 500 delegates from 27 countries and 185 hotel investors managing more than US$216 billion in hotel investments, IHIF Asia served as a critical platform for exploring future opportunities in hospitality.

During the event, industry leaders discussed hospitality's enduring appeal and resilience, highlighting how the sector has evolved from being heavily impacted by COVID-19 to showing rapid recovery and growth potential. Key speakers including Kenneth Gaw of Gaw Capital Partners and Dr. Sabine Schaffer of Pro-invest Group emphasized hospitality as a hedge against inflation and a promising consumer-driven sector, especially with the rise of the Asian middle class. The panel also explored geographical expansion strategies, with insights on preferred markets such as Japan, Southeast Asia, and Hong Kong SAR, all seen as strong long-term investments.

IHIF Asia also featured discussions on operational strategies and the importance of in-house management to mitigate risks, with experts from Nina Hospitality, Ares Management Corporation, and Pro-invest Group sharing their approaches to adding value through capex, business fixes, and development capabilities. This hands-on approach was echoed by Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), which recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in Maximal Concepts, including the acclaimed brand Mott 32, further illustrating the dynamic growth and investment opportunities within the hospitality industry.

Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Hospitality, Travel, and Wellness, Questex, described the company's return to Hong Kong SAR as part of a decade-long commitment to Asia, reinforcing the strategic importance of the region in the global hospitality investment landscape. The event's agenda was designed to address the critical factors shaping hospitality and tourism investment, highlighting Questex's role in driving forward the industry's evolution and growth across Asia.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.