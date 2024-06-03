Rajesh Chandiramani takes over as Comviva CEO to lead the next phase of growth

NEW DELHI, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced that Rajesh Chandiramani has assumed the role of CEO and Whole-time Director, effective from 1st June, 2024. The timing of this leadership transition coincides with Comviva's significant milestone of completing 25 years in business. As the company marks this achievement, it reaffirms its commitment to advancing as a global leader in Intelligent Software Platforms, embarking on a journey characterized by innovation and excellence.

Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO, Comviva

Rajesh steps into this pivotal role following the retirement of Manoranjan 'Mao' Mohapatra, who concluded his remarkable tenure with the company at the end of May 2024. Following his retirement, Mao will continue to serve on the Comviva Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Rajesh brings to Comviva an impressive track record of over three decades, marked by his leadership in spearheading businesses and initiatives across a spectrum of organizations. Before joining Comviva, Rajesh held senior leadership roles at Tech Mahindra, where he served as the Business Unit Head for strategic markets spanning the UK, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Japan, and India within the Communications, Media & Entertainment (CME) Vertical. His leadership extended to steering the Global Digital Business, where he oversaw transformative initiatives in Cloud, Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, and Blockchain technologies for TechM.

Rajesh's strategic acumen also propelled growth as he led the Strategic Business Unit of APAC Enterprise business, driving significant expansion across various verticals. Notably, his five-year tenure as the head of the Europe business for Tech Mahindra played a transformative role in enhancing enterprise and telecom businesses across European countries, solidifying his reputation as a visionary leader.

Welcoming Rajesh, Atul Soneja, Chairman of the Board at Comviva, said, "Rajesh's appointment as CEO marks a strategic transition for Comviva, reflecting our commitment to sustained growth and innovation. With his extensive experience and visionary leadership, we are confident in his ability to steer Comviva towards new heights. Under his guidance, we look forward to further strengthening our position as a global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, delivering unparalleled value to our clients and stakeholders."

Commenting on his appointment, Rajesh Chandiramani said, "I am extremely thrilled to assume this leadership responsibility at Comviva. We are living in an exciting digital era marked by unprecedented growth and opportunities. I am looking forward to driving impactful change and harnessing the power of digital platforms and technology to elevate Comviva to extraordinary heights. Our mission is clear, to deliver unmatched value and pioneer a new phase of digital excellence for our clients and stakeholders. I deeply appreciate the Comviva board for entrusting me with this opportunity to lead such a dynamic company."

Before Tech Mahindra, Rajesh was the Global Sales Officer (GSO) at Capgemini and has an impressive track record across multinationals like BCGI, Comverse, Tata, Global Telesystems, and Hughes Network Systems. He holds a bachelor's degree in Engineering (Electronics and Telecommunications) and a master's degree in Marketing Management from the University of Mumbai. He has also been part of the management development program at Harvard Business School (HBS) and Ross Business School, Michigan University.

