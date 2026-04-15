Reclaiming water heritage: Landmark canal restoration in South India links culture, climate and community - Back to Blue

A historic 19th-century waterway in Kerala is being revived to reduce pollution, enhance biodiversity, and support local livelihoods.

KOCHI, India, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kochi, a historic port city on India's southwest coast, is taking a major step to restore one of its iconic waterways. The Thevara–Perandoor (TP) Canal, a 10-kilometre, 19th-century waterway, has long suffered from pollution and neglect, affecting the UNESCO-recognised Vembanad Lake and the communities that depend on it.

Launched in 2023, the TP Canal Restoration Programme brings together Kochi Municipal Corporation, the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development, and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to revive the canal through ecological restoration, hybrid green-grey infrastructure, smart monitoring, and community engagement.

Kochi is a hub of trade, culture, and biodiversity, with backwaters and canals that have long supported fisheries, tourism, and livelihoods. The TP Canal restoration links this heritage to sustainable urban development and climate resilience.

"The Kochi canal rejuvenation programme aims to transform the TP Canal into a clean, flowing, multifunctional waterway," says Mirey Atallah, Chief of UNEP's Adaptation and Resilience Branch. "By combining floating wetlands, mangrove replanting, and smart monitoring, the project enhances biodiversity, reduces pollution, and builds flood resilience."

Early results are already visible: improved water flow, reduced pollution, and active local participation demonstrate the potential of urban waterway restoration to deliver social, economic, and environmental benefits, while contributing to the UN's goal of a pollution-free ocean by 2050.