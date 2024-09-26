Relativity Announces General Availability of Relativity aiR for Review at 15th Annual Relativity Fest

The conference keynote underscored how Relativity and its community are innovating together to shape technological transformation in the legal industry

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, announced the general availability of its generative AI-powered document review solution, Relativity aiR for Review, at Relativity Fest. In today's keynote address, the company showcased how it's collaborating with and empowering its community to tackle today's most pressing legal data challenges through Relativity aiR, its generative AI suite built in RelativityOne, enhancements to streamline the end-to-end experience, and solutions to address emerging use cases.

"Legal professionals have been eagerly awaiting and long discussing the imminent shift in how generative AI can be applied to solve increasingly complex legal challenges driven by a new era of data discovery," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "We're no longer on the precipice of this profound change, we are fully immersed in this seminal moment, and we're not just anticipating technological transformation — we're working with our user community to thoughtfully shape it together."

Unlocking the Future of Legal Review with Generative AI

In last year's Relativity Fest keynote address, the company unveiled plans to harness the power of generative AI to accelerate and elevate the quality of document review, a crucial component in uncovering relevant evidence in legal proceedings and investigations. Since the limited availability launch of aiR for Review in January, Relativity has collaborated with over 50 customers and partners to test the solution on millions of documents across over 170 workspaces and matters. By conducting testing and gathering feedback, Relativity can deliver purposeful AI with usefulness and responsibility top of mind.

By using aiR for Review, customers have delivered immense cost savings and higher quality results to their clients, cutting project time in half, and finding over 96% of responsive documents across multiple analyses. The solution's ability to analyze thousands of documents per hour supports the use of generative AI across the most multifaceted projects, such as a recent analysis of over one million documents completed by global advisory firm, Teneo, earlier this month.

"We've used Relativity aiR for Review on multiple live projects with tremendous success," said Mike Cichy, Regional Manager of Litigation Support at Foley & Lardner LLP. "In one case, we had an extremely tight production deadline; aiR for Review completed the review, which would have taken over 15 people and three weeks of time, in less than one week, all while delivering results that far outperformed what we've seen in traditional human review."

This year's keynote address also highlighted Relativity's next generative AI solution to revolutionize review — Relativity aiR for Privilege. aiR for Privilege accelerates first-pass privilege review through automation, pinpointing privileged information and reducing disclosure risks with speed and accuracy. aiR for Privilege helps attorneys create privilege logs in a fraction of the time with AI that understands privileged material and generates log descriptions, enabling customers and partners to quickly yet confidently protect their clients' sensitive information. The solution is expected to be generally available by the end of the year. aiR for Privilege launched for limited availability in the U.S. in April and currently has 15 partners and customers participating in the program. Relativity is expanding the program to include additional partners and customers looking to test and further develop the solution. Troutman Pepper eMerge is currently using aiR for Privilege and has reported they expect it to cut privilege review time by more than 50%.

"Relativity aiR for Privilege's ability to use AI to identify privileged content more accurately and efficiently, while also drafting descriptions of why documents are privileged, is really promising, and will help drastically reduce the time needed to conduct this expensive and nuanced component of document review," said Alison Grounds, Managing Partner at Troutman Pepper eMerge. "We've been able to get hands-on experience using the tool and have really enjoyed the ability to provide feedback on how to enhance the solution even further."

The keynote also touched on Relativity aiR for Case Strategy, which makes it faster and simpler for litigation attorneys to extract facts, craft case narratives, and prepare for depositions and trial. aiR for Case Strategy is currently in advanced access with 15 customers and is slated to be generally available in early 2025.

Customers and partners interested in helping design cutting-edge generative AI solutions for privilege review and case strategy should inquire about early access programs by contacting their RelativityOne representative.

Streamlining Modern Data Collection

In the keynote, Relativity showcased new solutions for seamless modern data collection, delivering a stronger end-to-end user experience.

This year, a new integration with RelativityOne and Cellebrite's Endpoint Inspector and Mobile Now products will be generally available. The integration with Cellebrite, a global leader in premier digital investigative solutions, offers a comprehensive end-to-end solution, making it easier for custodians and cutting the time to collect, process and review mobile data from days or weeks to just a few hours.

Additionally, a recently announced integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API allows ChatGPT Enterprise customers to seamlessly collect and process human-to-AI conversational data using Collect in RelativityOne.

Navigating New Legal Challenges with Relativity Data Breach Response and Contracts

With the widening risk landscape, legal professionals must now navigate emerging challenges like data breaches and complex contract analysis. Data breaches have become increasingly prevalent, requiring response processes that enable quick decision making and action. To support this, Relativity offers Relativity Data Breach Response which leverages AI to help RelativityOne users respond to data breaches with accuracy and speed. New updates to further enhance the tool include a report that simplifies the entity deduplication experience and a dashboard that gives an at-a-glance view of the data breach response impact.

The growing complexity and volume of contracts legal teams are tasked with managing demands meticulous analysis to identify potential risks and ensure compliance with evolving legal standards and regulations. Relativity Contracts transforms agreements into actionable, structured data that reveal accurate insights resulting in faster and more favorable decisions. Before the end of the year, Contracts will come with purpose-built AI to automatically identify over a dozen of the most critical contract data points as well as the rationale and confidence of the data points discovered. This Essential Fields model powered by generative AI will be available out of the box as a default analysis option.

"Having additional RelativityOne solutions, like Contracts and Data Breach Response, available in the same platform we already innovate on top of today is impactful because it means we can apply our expertise to solve new challenges for customers and expand our business," said David Nides, Principal at KPMG LLP. "These capabilities empower us with greater efficiency and actionable insights to transform our customers' contract analysis and breach processes."

