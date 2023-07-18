Religious leaders and scholars unite for World Peace at Ladakh international conference

Ladakh Peace Resolution passed during World Peace Conference

India as the birthplace of Buddhism promotes the culture of world peace

CHANDIGARH, India, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a quest for global peace and stability, an international conference on world peace was held at Acharya Nagarjuna Auditorium CIBS, in Leh, Ladakh on Monday (July 17) – where the religious leaders and eminent scholars of different faiths from across countries came together and expressed their views on world peace and its relevance in the present time when the world is confronting many challenges. The conference was attended by nearly 2500 leaders, devotees, and eminent scholars of different religions which included Convenor of the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) & Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu as well.

Indian Minorities Foundation Convenor & Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu along with other delegates participating in the World peace Conference at Ladakh

The Buddhist monks and devotees of nearly seven countries participated in the conference where deliberations were held on how to deal with contemporary global challenges with the help of Buddhist philosophy and thought.

On the occasion, the prominent leaders of different faiths also signed a ten-point Ladakh peace declaration which called for commitment to non-violence and dedication to the cause of peace. The declaration also urged the need for interfaith harmony and regional cooperation besides giving a call for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Monks from countries like Thailand, Nepal, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the USA, participated in the event which was organised by Mahabodhi International Meditation Center (MIMC) Ladakh and was held a day after a large congregation of Buddhist monks from across countries, leaders of other religious bodies, and students, carried out a peace walk to promote world peace.

The conference was attended by Her Excellency Ms. Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand to India; Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament from Ladakh; Satnam Singh Sandhu, Convenor of the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF); Bhikkhu Sanghasena, Founder and President of MIMC; Ven. Dr. Pornchai Palawadhammo, President of the World Alliance of Buddhists (WAB), Thailand; Gagan Malik, film actor; Dr. Ravindra Panth, Director of International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and Dr. Priya Ranjan Trivedi, President of the International Association of Educators for World Peace (IAEWP) among others.

Several leaders from different religions also addressed and shared their peace messages during the international conference which was aimed at spreading the message of peace and harmony across the world. The conference was held a day after the 32-day Padh Yatra of 150 Buddhist monks and laypersons of Thailand culminated at Leh's Shanti Stupa.

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, a Member of Parliament from Ladakh, said that India, which is aiming for the sky, is moving ahead towards prosperity and development. "Our country is committed to world peace and will continue to promote the values of humanity and harmony. Through this international conference for world peace, a significant milestone was achieved because it sends the message of peace from India's highest plateau which will transcend boundaries to reach across the globe and promote harmony and brotherhood," said Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Her Excellency Ms. Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand to India, hailed the relationship between India and Thailand which she said is already working on promoting peace and harmony in the world. "We have a strong bilateral relationship based on our shared interests for the welfare of humanity. We respect India for its commitment to spreading the message of peace across the globe," she said.

She further said that India is the place from where Buddhism has spread and peace will also spread from here to every corner of the world.

Ven. Bhikkhu Sanghasena, Founder and President of MIMC said, "Our objective of promoting peace in the world was achieved through this international conference as the religious leaders traveled from several countries to attend this conference will act as the messengers of peace and spread it in different parts of the world."

He also said that a large number of religious leaders from different faiths attended the event enthusiastically which shows their commitment. "It also illustrates how peace is considered pivotal for the progress and development of the world," added Bhikkhu Sanghasena.

Meanwhile, IMF Convenor & Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu during his address at the conference emphasized the importance of peace for the welfare of humanity. "Right from the First World War till date there have been more than 150 wars small and big wars including the civil wars – which have seen mass destruction of humanity. It is estimated that 100 Crore people have died during various wars which the world has witnessed to date. As the world is facing numerous challenges, the significance and relevance of peace in current times increase even more."

"Understanding the need for unity among different communities, IMF also works with the objective of establishing peace and harmony in the world by bringing together people from different religions and cultures and working towards the prosperity and development of India," said Satnam Singh Sandhu.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

About Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF)

India Minorities Foundation, a non- government organization, founded by Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University, is committed to promote patriotism and national pride among minority groups and support to empower individuals and communities. IMF is working to promote a sense of belonging and inclusion. The main objective of IMF is to foster a sense of national pride among minority groups by highlighting their shared history, culture, and contributions to the nation, and by encouraging active participation in civic life.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156245/World_peace_Conference.jpg

SOURCE Chandigarh University