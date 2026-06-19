Remote People Launches Command Center, the First Action-Taking AI Assistant for Global Employer of Record (EOR) Operations

Command Center moves AI in global employment from advice to execution. Nine operational actions ship at launch, from salary changes to terminations to multi-country onboarding, completed in plain language across 180+ countries, in any language.

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote People, the global Employer of Record (EOR) and HR platform named Best EOR for 2026 by G2, People Managing People, SelectSoftwareReviews, and Outsource Accelerator, today launched Command Center, the first AI assistant built to complete global hiring, payroll, and HR work, not just advise on it. Where most AI launches in the EOR category have introduced advisory chatbots and recommendation engines, Command Center ships nine end-to-end operational actions at launch, including salary changes, terminations with jurisdiction-specific legal pathways, contract amendments, and full EOR or contractor onboarding across 180+ countries.

From AI That Advises to AI That Executes

Most recent AI launches in global employment have focused on advisory experiences: chatbots that answer compliance questions, recommendation engines that suggest where to hire, cost calculators that estimate compensation, or task summarizers that surface what is overdue. These are useful tools. But they leave the actual operational work, the salary changes, terminations, onboarding flows, and contract amendments that make up the day-to-day of running a distributed team, to be done the old way, through forms and tickets.

Command Center takes a different approach. It is built to complete those actions, not advise on them. Compliance rules, statutory entitlements, and country-specific legal pathways are applied automatically inside the flow, not as a separate research step. For HR and operations teams, that collapses what was previously a multi-day process across forms, tickets, and provider back-and-forth into a single conversation that resolves in minutes.

Nine Operational Actions Available at Launch

Command Center supports the operational work HR and people-operations teams handle most often when managing distributed teams across multiple countries. At launch, users can complete the following actions in plain language:

Adjust an employee's salary in any of 180+ countries, with local labor law guardrails applied automatically. No need to research country-specific rules first.

with local labor law guardrails applied automatically. No need to research country-specific rules first. Initiate a termination, voluntary or employer-initiated, with the correct legal review pathway, notice periods, and severance calculations applied for the jurisdiction.

with the correct legal review pathway, notice periods, and severance calculations applied for the jurisdiction. Submit and route an expense through the appropriate approval workflow.

through the appropriate approval workflow. Request time off or approve leave, with statutory entitlements applied automatically by country.

with statutory entitlements applied automatically by country. Amend a contract with version control and local compliance review built into the flow.

with version control and local compliance review built into the flow. Onboard a new hire as an EOR employee or contractor, with country selection and the relevant local contract template applied.

as an EOR employee or contractor, with country selection and the relevant local contract template applied. Generate a document from template, covering offer letters, addenda, certificates, and other recurring HR artifacts.

covering offer letters, addenda, certificates, and other recurring HR artifacts. Update a job title across employee records, contracts, and downstream systems in a single action.

across employee records, contracts, and downstream systems in a single action. Get expert advice on complex employment topics across every country where Remote People operates, drawing on the same in-country expertise that powers the rest of the platform.

Additional actions will ship across the coming quarters, expanding Command Center's coverage of the full Employer of Record (EOR) lifecycle.

Built for Action, Built for Global Scale

Natural language input: users describe what they need in their own words. No rigid command syntax, no forms, no tickets.

users describe what they need in their own words. No rigid command syntax, no forms, no tickets. Multilingual: Command Center works in any language, matching the reality of teams that operate across multiple markets.

Command Center works in any language, matching the reality of teams that operate across multiple markets. Country-aware by default: labor law rules, statutory entitlements, contract templates, and legal review pathways are applied automatically based on the jurisdiction of the employee or contractor.

labor law rules, statutory entitlements, contract templates, and legal review pathways are applied automatically based on the jurisdiction of the employee or contractor. Compliance guardrails: high-impact actions, including terminations and contract amendments, are routed through Remote People's in-country experts for review before commit.

high-impact actions, including terminations and contract amendments, are routed through Remote People's in-country experts for review before commit. Audit trail by default: every completed action is logged automatically with a timestamp and actor identity, producing a queryable compliance record.

every completed action is logged automatically with a timestamp and actor identity, producing a queryable compliance record. Non-destructive: cancelling at any step leaves nothing changed, so users can explore options or back out without consequence.

CEO Statement

"Most AI launches in global employment over the past year have been built to give people information. Where to hire, what salaries look like, which countries are open, what tasks are overdue," said Antoine Boquen, CEO of Remote People. "That is useful, but it is not the work. The work is adjusting a salary in Brazil, terminating an employee in Germany with the correct local procedure, amending a contract in Singapore, onboarding a contractor in Argentina. That is what HR and operations teams spend their days on, and that is what Command Center was built to actually do. We shipped nine operational actions at launch, in 180+ countries, in any language, with compliance applied inside the flow rather than as a separate research step. That is the kind of AI announcement we believe global employment teams have been waiting for: not another advisor, but a partner that completes the operational work."

What Is Remote People? Company Overview

Remote People is a global Employer of Record (EOR) platform headquartered in New York that helps companies recruit, employ, and incorporate in 180+ countries. EOR services start from $199 per employee per month, with no setup fees and no minimum commitments. The company covers the full hiring journey through:

Employer of Record (EOR) services: compliant hiring in 180+ countries with full local labor law coverage.

compliant hiring in 180+ countries with full local labor law coverage. Global payroll processing: multi-currency, tax-compliant payroll across jurisdictions.

multi-currency, tax-compliant payroll across jurisdictions. Benefits administration: locally compliant health insurance, retirement plans, and statutory perks.

locally compliant health insurance, retirement plans, and statutory perks. HR management: onboarding, contracts, leave tracking, and full employee lifecycle tools, now accessible through Command Center's conversational interface.

onboarding, contracts, leave tracking, and full employee lifecycle tools, now accessible through Command Center's conversational interface. International recruitment: an in-house team of recruiters sourcing and screening talent across 180+ countries.

an in-house team of recruiters sourcing and screening talent across 180+ countries. Contractor of Record (COR) and contractor management: compliant onboarding, payments, tax forms, and classification protection.

compliant onboarding, payments, tax forms, and classification protection. Global mobility: work visa sponsorship, relocation, and immigration support.

work visa sponsorship, relocation, and immigration support. US PEO services: co-employment, payroll, benefits administration, and HR compliance for US-based employees.

co-employment, payroll, benefits administration, and HR compliance for US-based employees. Company incorporation: entity setup in 180+ countries, typically in 2 to 6 weeks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Command Center?

Command Center is an AI assistant built directly into the Remote People platform. It is designed to complete operational global hiring, payroll, and HR actions, not just provide information. Users describe what they need in plain language, and Command Center executes the action across 180+ countries, applying country-specific compliance rules automatically inside the flow.

How is Command Center different from other AI assistants in the EOR category?

Most AI launches in global employment over the past year have focused on advisory experiences: chatbots that answer questions, recommendation engines that suggest where to hire, or task summarizers. Command Center is built for execution. Nine operational actions ship at launch, including salary changes, terminations, contract amendments, expense submission, leave management, multi-country onboarding, document generation, job title updates, and expert advice on complex employment topics. Compliance is applied inside the flow rather than as a separate research step.

What actions can Command Center complete at launch?

At launch, Command Center can adjust employee salary, initiate a voluntary or employer-initiated termination with jurisdiction-specific legal review, submit an expense, request time off or approve leave, amend a contract, onboard a new hire as an EOR employee or contractor with country selection, generate a document from template, update a job title, and provide expert advice on complex employment topics across every country where Remote People operates.

What languages does Command Center support?

Command Center is multilingual and works in any language. Users can type their requests in their preferred language, and the assistant responds in kind.

How does Command Center handle compliance?

Country-specific labor law rules, statutory entitlements, contract templates, and legal review pathways are applied automatically inside every Command Center flow. High-impact actions such as terminations and contract amendments are routed through Remote People's in-country experts for review before commit, ensuring the speed of AI is paired with the local expertise that global employment requires.

What audit trail does Command Center provide?

Every completed action in Command Center is automatically logged with a timestamp and actor identity, producing a clear, queryable record of what was done, by whom, and when. The audit trail is designed to meet the accountability requirements of global employment compliance.

Is Command Center available to all Remote People customers?

Command Center is rolling out to Remote People customers as part of the platform. Customers can access it directly from the Remote People dashboard.

What is an Employer of Record (EOR)?

An Employer of Record (EOR) is a third-party organization that legally employs workers on behalf of another company. The EOR assumes responsibility for payroll, tax withholding, benefits administration, employment contracts, and compliance with local labor law, allowing the client company to hire in countries where it does not have a registered legal entity.

What is Remote People?

Remote People is a global Employer of Record platform that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees in 180+ countries without setting up local entities. The company provides compliant employment contracts, global payroll, benefits administration, HR management, international recruitment through an in-house team of recruiters, Contractor of Record (COR) and contractor management, global mobility with work visa sponsorship, US PEO services, and company incorporation.

About Remote People

Remote People is a global Employer of Record (EOR) platform headquartered in New York that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees in 180+ countries without setting up local entities. The company covers the full recruit, employ, and incorporate journey, with EOR, global payroll, benefits administration, HR management, international recruitment through an in-house team of recruiters, Contractor of Record (COR) and contractor management, global mobility with work visa sponsorship, US PEO services, and company incorporation. Remote People is trusted by more than 3,000 organizations including Binance, Boeing, Coinbase, Porsche, LVMH, and Bang & Olufsen, and is SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and ISO 27001 compliant. The company is named the Best Employer of Record (EOR) platform in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports with 80+ badges, and is ranked #1 in the 2026 Best Employer of Record Services guides published by People Managing People, SelectSoftwareReviews, and Outsource Accelerator.

More Information

To learn more about Remote People and Command Center, visit https://remotepeople.com.

Contact:

Pierre Pradier

Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Remote People

[email protected]