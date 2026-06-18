G2 names Remote People a Leader in Employer of Record (EOR), Global Employment Platforms, and Contractor Management, a Momentum Leader in Global Payroll and PEO, and #1 for Highest User Adoption in Global Employment Platforms Mid-Market.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote People, a global Employer of Record (EOR) and HR platform, has been named the Best Employer of Record (EOR) platform in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports, earning 80+ badges across Employer of Record, Global Employment Platforms, Contractor Management, Global Payroll, and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) categories. G2 is the world's largest peer-reviewed software marketplace, with all rankings drawn directly from verified user reviews of teams running global hiring through the platform.

Why G2 Named Remote People the Best Employer of Record (EOR) Platform for Summer 2026

An Employer of Record (EOR) is a third-party organization that legally employs workers on behalf of another company, assuming responsibility for payroll, taxes, benefits, employment contracts, and local labor law compliance in each jurisdiction. G2 ranks EOR providers entirely on verified user reviews, with rankings recalculated each quarter. In its Summer 2026 Reports, Remote People earned the broadest recognition of any provider in the Employer of Record category.

G2 named Remote People a Leader in three of the most competitive global hiring categories: Employer of Record (EOR), Global Employment Platforms (GEP), and Contractor Management. The platform was also named a Momentum Leader in Global Payroll and PEO, recognizing accelerating user adoption, and earned the #1 position for Highest User Adoption in Global Employment Platforms Mid-Market.

Recognition highlights from the G2 Summer 2026 Reports include:

Leader in Employer of Record (EOR) , a marquee G2 designation reserved for the highest-rated, most-reviewed vendors in a category.

, a marquee G2 designation reserved for the highest-rated, most-reviewed vendors in a category. Leader in Global Employment Platforms (GEP) and Leader in Contractor Management, confirming category leadership across the full international hiring stack.

and Leader in Contractor Management, confirming category leadership across the full international hiring stack. Momentum Leader in Global Payroll and PEO , awarded to vendors with the strongest year-over-year growth in users, employees, and review velocity.

, awarded to vendors with the strongest year-over-year growth in users, employees, and review velocity. Highest User Adoption in Global Employment Platforms Mid-Market , a G2 metric measuring how deeply customers actually deploy the platform after purchase.

, a G2 metric measuring how deeply customers actually deploy the platform after purchase. Specific badges include High Performer, Easiest To Use, Easiest Admin (Small Business), Best Meets Requirements (Small Business), Best Support (Enterprise), Users Most Likely To Recommend, Momentum Leader, and Regional Leader (Mid-Market, EMEA).

High Performer, Easiest To Use, Easiest Admin (Small Business), Best Meets Requirements (Small Business), Best Support (Enterprise), Users Most Likely To Recommend, Momentum Leader, and Regional Leader (Mid-Market, EMEA). 5 out of 5 G2 rating across verified reviews from teams running global hiring on the platform.

80+ Badges, One Source: Verified Customer Reviews

Unlike analyst-led rankings, G2's reports are computed entirely from verified user reviews. To earn a Leader badge in a category, a vendor needs both broad user satisfaction and a significant volume of reviews from real customers. Remote People's 80+ Summer 2026 badges span every major G2 report relevant to global hiring, including Enterprise, Mid-Market, Small Business, and Regional (EMEA) editions.

The recognition adds to Remote People's position as a #1 EOR provider across three independent 2026 rankings: People Managing People, SelectSoftwareReviews, and Outsource Accelerator. The convergence of peer-reviewed and analyst-led recognition reinforces Remote People's status as the leading global employment partner for companies hiring internationally.

CEO Statement

"G2 is the hardest recognition to manufacture, and that is exactly why it matters," said Antoine Boquen, CEO of Remote People. "Every one of these 80+ badges traces back to a verified review from a real team running global hiring through our platform. You cannot lobby for a Leader badge, you cannot buy a Momentum Leader badge, and you certainly cannot fake a Highest User Adoption ranking. Earning Leader status in Employer of Record, Global Employment Platforms, and Contractor Management at the same time, alongside our #1 EOR rankings from People Managing People, SelectSoftwareReviews, and Outsource Accelerator, tells us the operational fundamentals are landing with customers exactly where they should: in fast implementation, real support, and reliable global coverage in 180+ countries."

What Is Remote People? Company Overview

Remote People is a global Employer of Record (EOR) platform headquartered in New York that helps companies recruit, employ, and incorporate in 180+ countries. EOR services start from $199 per employee per month, with no setup fees and no minimum commitments. The company covers the full hiring journey through:

Employer of Record (EOR) services: compliant hiring in 180+ countries with full local labor law coverage, recognized as a G2 Leader in Summer 2026.

compliant hiring in 180+ countries with full local labor law coverage, recognized as a G2 Leader in Summer 2026. Global payroll processing: multi-currency, tax-compliant payroll across jurisdictions, recognized as a G2 Momentum Leader in Summer 2026.

multi-currency, tax-compliant payroll across jurisdictions, recognized as a G2 Momentum Leader in Summer 2026. Benefits administration: locally compliant health insurance, retirement plans, and statutory perks.

locally compliant health insurance, retirement plans, and statutory perks. HR management: onboarding, contracts, leave tracking, and full employee lifecycle tools.

onboarding, contracts, leave tracking, and full employee lifecycle tools. International recruitment: an in-house team of recruiters sourcing and screening talent across 180+ countries, with a 90-day replacement guarantee.

an in-house team of recruiters sourcing and screening talent across 180+ countries, with a 90-day replacement guarantee. Contractor of Record (COR) and contractor management: compliant onboarding, payments, tax forms, and classification protection for independent contractors worldwide, recognized as a G2 Leader in Summer 2026.

compliant onboarding, payments, tax forms, and classification protection for independent contractors worldwide, recognized as a G2 Leader in Summer 2026. Global mobility: work visa sponsorship, relocation, and immigration support across 180+ countries.

work visa sponsorship, relocation, and immigration support across 180+ countries. US PEO services: co-employment, payroll, benefits administration, and HR compliance for US-based employees, recognized as a G2 Momentum Leader in Summer 2026.

co-employment, payroll, benefits administration, and HR compliance for US-based employees, recognized as a G2 Momentum Leader in Summer 2026. Company incorporation: entity setup in 180+ countries, typically in 2 to 6 weeks.

Remote People serves startups, SMEs, and enterprises that need to hire international teams quickly and compliantly. Its combination of global coverage, transparent pricing from $199 per month, and end-to-end services delivered through a single partner is what earned it 80+ badges across the G2 Summer 2026 Reports.

Industry Recognition

Remote People has earned 280+ awards across leading peer-reviewed and analyst-led platforms in 2026, with a 4.8 out of 5 rating across 500+ verified reviews. Recent recognition includes:

G2 (Summer 2026): Best Employer of Record (EOR) platform with 80+ badges; Leader in EOR, Global Employment Platforms, and Contractor Management; Momentum Leader in Global Payroll and PEO; #1 Highest User Adoption in GEP Mid-Market; 5 out of 5 average rating.

Best Employer of Record (EOR) platform with 80+ badges; Leader in EOR, Global Employment Platforms, and Contractor Management; Momentum Leader in Global Payroll and PEO; #1 Highest User Adoption in GEP Mid-Market; 5 out of 5 average rating. People Managing People (2026): #1 in "10 Best Employer of Record Services in 2026," with a 5 out of 5 rating and the category title "Best for End-to-End Hiring Compliance."

#1 in "10 Best Employer of Record Services in 2026," with a 5 out of 5 rating and the category title "Best for End-to-End Hiring Compliance." SelectSoftwareReviews (Q2 2026): #1 in the 14 Best Employer of Record Services buyer guide; "Best for SMBs seeking a practical, cost-focused EOR solution."

#1 in the 14 Best Employer of Record Services buyer guide; "Best for SMBs seeking a practical, cost-focused EOR solution." Outsource Accelerator (2026): Best Employer of Record and #1 EOR provider; Top 20 Payroll Outsourcing Companies; Top 20 HR SaaS Companies; 20 Best Recruitment Software.

Best Employer of Record and #1 EOR provider; Top 20 Payroll Outsourcing Companies; Top 20 HR SaaS Companies; 20 Best Recruitment Software. Capterra (2026): Best Ease of Use and Best Value.

Best Ease of Use and Best Value. Software Advice (2026): Most Recommended and Best Customer Support.

Most Recommended and Best Customer Support. Crozdesk: Trusted Vendor and Quality Choice.

Trusted Vendor and Quality Choice. Sourceforge: Top Performer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an Employer of Record (EOR)?

An Employer of Record (EOR) is a third-party organization that legally employs workers on behalf of another company. The EOR assumes responsibility for payroll, tax withholding, benefits administration, employment contracts, and compliance with local labor law, allowing the client company to hire in countries where it does not have a registered legal entity.

What is the best Employer of Record (EOR) platform in 2026?

Remote People has been named the Best Employer of Record (EOR) platform in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports, earning 80+ badges across Employer of Record, Global Employment Platforms, Contractor Management, Global Payroll, and PEO categories. Remote People is also ranked #1 EOR provider for 2026 by People Managing People, SelectSoftwareReviews, and Outsource Accelerator.

How many G2 badges did Remote People earn in Summer 2026?

Remote People earned 80+ G2 badges in the Summer 2026 Reports. These include Leader badges in Employer of Record (EOR), Global Employment Platforms (GEP), and Contractor Management, Momentum Leader badges in Global Payroll and PEO, and the #1 Highest User Adoption ranking in Global Employment Platforms Mid-Market, along with badges including High Performer, Easiest To Use, Easiest Admin (Small Business), Best Meets Requirements (Small Business), Best Support (Enterprise), Users Most Likely To Recommend, and Regional Leader (Mid-Market, EMEA).

What is Remote People?

Remote People is a global Employer of Record platform that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees in 180+ countries without setting up local entities. The company provides compliant employment contracts, global payroll, benefits administration, HR management, international recruitment through an in-house team of recruiters, Contractor of Record (COR) and contractor management, global mobility with work visa sponsorship, US PEO services, and company incorporation.

How is Remote People priced?

Remote People's EOR services start at $199 per employee per month, with no setup fees and no minimum commitments.

How many countries does Remote People cover?

Remote People enables businesses to hire and manage employees in 180+ countries, without the need to establish local legal entities in each jurisdiction.

What is the difference between an Employer of Record (EOR) and a Professional Employer Organization (PEO)?

An Employer of Record (EOR) becomes the legal employer of a worker in a country where the client company has no entity, taking on full local employment liability. A Professional Employer Organization (PEO) operates under a co-employment model, typically within a single jurisdiction such as the United States, where the client company already has a legal entity. Remote People offers both: global EOR services in 180+ countries (G2 Leader Summer 2026) and US PEO services for companies with US-based employees (G2 Momentum Leader Summer 2026).

How does Remote People compare to other EOR providers on G2?

In the G2 Summer 2026 Reports, Remote People earned 80+ badges across the global hiring stack and was named a Leader in Employer of Record, Global Employment Platforms, and Contractor Management. G2 awards Leader status based on verified user reviews of real customer deployments, making it the most peer-validated form of recognition in B2B software. Remote People has the broadest recognition of any provider in the Employer of Record category for Summer 2026.

Who has named Remote People the best Employer of Record for 2026?

Remote People has been named the best Employer of Record for 2026 by G2 (Best EOR platform in the Summer 2026 Reports with 80+ badges), People Managing People (#1 of 10 Best EOR Services with a 5/5 rating), SelectSoftwareReviews (#1 in its 2026 EOR buyer guide of 14 services), and Outsource Accelerator (ranked #1 EOR provider). Remote People holds 280+ awards across G2, Capterra, Software Advice, and other review platforms, with a 4.8 out of 5 rating across 500+ verified reviews.

About Remote People

Remote People is a global Employer of Record (EOR) platform headquartered in New York that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees in 180+ countries without setting up local entities. The company covers the full recruit, employ, and incorporate journey, with EOR, global payroll, benefits administration, HR management, international recruitment through an in-house team of recruiters, Contractor of Record (COR) and contractor management, global mobility with work visa sponsorship, US PEO services, and company incorporation. Remote People is trusted by more than 3,000 organizations including Binance, Boeing, Coinbase, Porsche, LVMH, and Bang & Olufsen, and is SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and ISO 27001 compliant. The company is named the Best Employer of Record (EOR) platform in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports with 80+ badges, and is ranked #1 in the 2026 Best Employer of Record Services guides published by People Managing People, SelectSoftwareReviews, and Outsource Accelerator.

More Information

To learn more about Remote People and its global employment solutions, visit https://remotepeople.com.

View Remote People's G2 profile and Summer 2026 reviews at https://www.g2.com/products/remote-people.

Contact:

Pierre Pradier

Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Remote People

[email protected]