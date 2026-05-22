Rendeavour becomes the African Continental Free Trade Area's inaugural implementation partner for African industrialisation and trade infrastructure

LOMÉ, Togo, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat has partnered with Rendeavour, Africa's new city builder, to support the implementation of the AfCFTA through infrastructure-led industrialisation, integrated economic zones and trade-enabling urban development across the continent.

The partnership was signed at Biashara Afrika 2026, the AfCFTA Secretariat's flagship private sector platform convening heads of state, ministers, regulators, investors and business leaders to advance intra-African trade and industrialisation.

(L-R) Yomi Ademola, Chairman, West Africa at Rendeavour; Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour; and H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, during the signing ceremony of the partnership between the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and Rendeavour at Biashara Afrika 2026 in Lomé, Togo. The partnership positions Rendeavour as the AfCFTA’s inaugural implementation partner for African industrialisation and trade infrastructure.

Through the partnership, Rendeavour will support the AfCFTA Secretariat in advancing the role of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) as drivers of industrialisation, mobilising private capital for trade-enabling infrastructure and supporting the development of trade and industrial corridors linked to integrated industrial and urban ecosystems.

With a combined GDP of more than USD 3.4 trillion, AfCFTA is projected to unlock an additional USD 450 billion in income across the continent by 2035. Yet intra-African trade still accounts for only 14% of Africa's total trade, highlighting the need for infrastructure that enables manufacturing, logistics and cross-border commerce at scale.

"Africa is not only the fastest growing region in the world; with time it will also become one of the safest and most reliable destinations for investment," said Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour. "As the first private sector implementation partner of AfCFTA, Rendeavour's cities are recognised for their infrastructure and operating environments where investment, manufacturing and trade can thrive."

H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, said: "The implementation of the AfCFTA requires strategic partnerships that can translate the opportunities of the Agreement into commercially viable industrial and trade ecosystems. This partnership reflects the growing confidence of the private sector in Africa's single market and industrial future."

Backed by American, Norwegian, New Zealand and British investors, Rendeavour's cities in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are among the continent's largest urban development projects, serving as hubs for businesses, homes, education and recreation within infrastructure-ready economic zones. Current development across Rendeavour's ecosystem is valued at more than USD 5 billion and includes 250 businesses, schools educating more than 6,000 students and 10,000 mixed-income homes.

Rendeavour's portfolio includes Tatu City in Kenya; Alaro City and Jigna City in Nigeria; Appolonia City and King City in Ghana; Roma Park in Zambia; and Kiswishi City in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

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