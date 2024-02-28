Renowned designer Sergio Hudson collaborates with Bigthinx, SAP.iO, and OYA Labs on "Collection 12" releasing a virtual runway show and interactive shopping experience with N4XT Experiences LAFW, returning Fall 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sergio Hudson teams with Bigthinx, SAP.iO and N4XT Experiences' LA Fashion Week to present a groundbreaking collection. This collaboration merges high fashion experiential with artificial-intelligence, that transports viewers to a luxurious '70s-style hotel lobby.

Hudson's "Collection 12" pays homage to the glamorous 1970s with pleated chiffon dresses, razor-cut suiting, and muted houndstooth palettes. Additionally, the Infinite Collection, a lab grown diamond capsule with jeweler Oya Labs, is included in the collection.

The integration of Bigthinx's Generative AI and SAP.iO's support of LAFW and its designers underscores its commitment to fashion, innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. This is the second collaboration between N4XT Experiences and Bigthinx since LAFW in October 2023. In December 2023 they launched another virtual runway with NY-based VFILES.

"…At Bigthinx, our digital Gen AI technology simplifies production of digital fashion and hyper-realistic virtual avatars from photos to make them widely available and easily integrable. With the use of our personalized CGI avatars and digital fashion, designers and brands alike enhance loyalty and customer experiences. We're delighted to work with Sergio Hudson to bring his designs to the digital realm in a format that is ready for global audiences without the huge costs of a traditional fashion show."-Chandralika Hazarika, Co-Founder, Bigthinx

"I feel lucky to collaborate with N4XT Experiences LAFW, Bigthinx, and Oya Labs in so many amazing ways. With their support I've been able to transform my ideas digitally and expand into jewelry. I've always been intrigued by the intersection of fashion and technology and cannot wait for audiences around the world to have a front row seat to both view and shop my latest Collection 12…"-Sergio Hudson

Sergio's virtual runway and shopping experience premieres on LAFW.net February 28, 2024. Hudson was among the designers who showed with N4XT Experiences at LAFW 2023. BigThinx, SAP.iO, and OYA Labs sponsored the event.

LAFW, a N4XT Experience, will return in Fall 2024 for another immersive fusion of fashion, beauty, technology, sustainability, art, film, chats, masterclasses and more.

For further details, visit:

Press inquiries:

Contact: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349093/N4XT_EXPERIENCES_Logo.jpg