Rentokil Initial Embarks on Global Digital CX Project with Sabio Group

Sabio supporting its phased Genesys Cloud CX™ customer experience solution roll-out

Project involves more than 500 contact centre agents across 18 countries

Sabio also providing managed services support in multi-year agreement

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentokil Initial plc has embarked on a significant digital transformation project which will modernise its contact centre operations and technology infrastructure across 18 countries.

The pest control leader is implementing Genesys Cloud CX™ — an all-in-one Cloud, contact centre and experience solution — as its contact centre platform as part of a unified communications project.

The global delivery, supported by Sabio Group, the digital CX transformation specialist, will standardise Rentokil Initial's customer experience (CX) processes and technology.

Its new Genesys Cloud contact centre will enable the business to strengthen its telephony operations as well as open up new channels for wider customer interaction.

Dan McCormick, Group Digital Products and AI Director at Rentokil said: "This is an ambitious project but one that is crucial to remaining a leader in customer service and customer experience in our industry.

"We have worked with Sabio for several years and are aware of their capabilities as a global CX specialist.

"This project will allow us to standardise customer service experiences, providing end-to-end, seamless CX across multiple touchpoints."

While voice remains its main channel, Genesys Cloud CX provides omnichannel support. As part of this, Rentokil Initial has introduced email, chatbots, ICABs & CCM Pops, Identification and Verification (ID&V) and WhatsApp, with intent capture and analysis (IC&A) and integration with its CRM also on the agenda.

Ten markets - the UK, Ireland, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Lithuania, Malaysia, Australia and South Africa - are already live and performing ahead company KPI indicators.

A further eight are planned for roll-out in the next few months.

As well as the provision of technical expertise to assist with the roll-out in each country, Sabio – the leading Genesys Gold partner in Europe - will support Rentokil Initial through a multi-year Managed Services agreement.

