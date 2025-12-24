REPLUS marks seven years of growth as an integrated clean energy and electric mobility company

PUNE, India, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded with the objective of solving real-world energy challenges, REPLUS today operates as a fully innovative led design and manufacturing center of Battery Energy Storage Systems, EV battery packs, and hybrid battery solutions. The company is supported by a team of over 200 engineers, technicians, and clean-energy professionals, serving utilities, renewable developers, mobility operators, and C&I customers across India and AMEA (Asia, Middle East, Europe, Africa) markets.

In the energy storage segment, REPLUS has successfully executed 20 domestic and 2 international BESS projects, delivering solutions designed for high-temperature and demanding environments. Alongside this, the company's electric mobility business has scaled steadily, with REPLUS-powered EVs collectively crossing over 5 lakh kilometres on Indian roads, validating system durability, thermal performance, and on-ground reliability. REPLUS's EV applications span LCVs and bus & trucks, enabling cleaner mobility solutions for urban and semi-urban use cases, while also supporting customised EV and hybrid application platforms.

Over the last five years, REPLUS has demonstrated strong financial momentum, with revenues growing nearly 400% between 2021 and 2022, doubling in 2023, and registering a five-fold increase in 2024. The company expects to continue this growth trajectory in 2025, driven by rising demand for domestically manufactured energy storage systems and electric mobility solutions aligned with India's Aatmanirbhar objectives.

As REPLUS enters its next phase of growth, the company is focused on advancing liquid-cooled Battery Energy Storage Systems and next-generation battery packs for EV and hybrid applications. These solutions are being engineered specifically for India's climatic conditions, featuring enhanced cooling architectures, high-density packaging, and intelligent battery management systems with predictive diagnostics.

Manufacturing, Design, Innovation, and Sustainability remains key pillars of REPLUS's roadmap. The company currently operates a 1 GWh manufacturing facility and currently building to invest in 5GWh, taking its total installed capacity to 6 GWh. This expansion will be supported by increased localisation of critical components, automation across key production lines, and deeper backward integration.

Commenting on the milestone, Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman & Managing Director, LNJ Bhilwara Group, said, "What began as a small entrepreneurial venture has grown into a company delivering credible solutions across energy storage and electric mobility. This business focus on reliability, localisation, and advanced technologies will play an important role in supporting India's clean-energy and mobility transition."

Hiren Pravin Shah, Managing Director & CEO, REPLUS, added, "When we started REPLUS from my home seven years ago, the goal was never just to build a company, it was to build something that actually works in Indian conditions. Every product, every system has been shaped by what we saw on the ground. As we move ahead, we want to grow in a way that stays true to our roots by strengthening manufacturing, building better technology, and creating reliable, Indian-made solutions that can serve both our country and the world."

As India accelerates its transition toward clean energy and electric mobility, companies like REPLUS are emerging as critical enablers of the domestic ecosystem - delivering reliable BESS solutions, robust EV platforms, and deeply localised manufacturing capabilities. With demand rising for resilient infrastructure, indigenously developed technologies, and solutions aligned with India's net-zero ambitions, REPLUS's journey mirrors a broader industry shift toward scalable, high-performance, and India-first clean-energy solutions built to perform in real-world conditions.

For more information, please visit https://replusengitech.com/