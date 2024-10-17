REPT Boost Net-Zero Transport: Innovation Technologies like LMFP Released in Paris India - English USA - English REPT BATTERO Europe 17 Oct, 2024, 12:01 IST Share this article Share this article The 90th Paris Motor Show was held in Paris. REPT BATTERO presented LMFP cell technology, GREEN CTP battery pack, GREEN BANK plug-in hybrid battery pack and other innovative technologies;

REPT BATTERO held the New Energy Ecology Forum and Brand Night with global customers to celebrate the first anniversary of the European subsidiary and discuss the Net-Zero carbon future. MUNICH, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 14th October 2024, the 90th Paris Motor Show was grandly opened at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris, France. At the event, REPT BATTERO brought global customers green power battery solutions with both enhanced performance and environmental protection - LMFP (Lithium, Manganese, Iron and Phosphate) cell technology, GREEN CTP battery packs, and GREEN BANK battery packs for PHEV, which demonstrated REPT BATTERO's technological innovation strength and abundant product lineups, ranging from the chemical system of the cells to the integration of the system. Continue Reading

During the Paris Motor Show and the first anniversary of REPT BATTERO's European subsidiary, REPT BATTERO held a New Energy Ecological Forum and Brand Night with its global customers to discuss the net-zero carbon future.

Green Cells: Chemical System Innovation for Net Zero Initiative

Under the consideration of energy density, economy and safety, REPT BATTERO presented a new power battery technology solution - Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) battery technology at this year's Paris Motor Show, and worked with customers around the world to boost carbon neutrality.

Compared with LFP and NCM batteries, REPT BATTERO's LMFP battery combines the advantages of LFP and NCM batteries, and with the addition of REPT BATTERO's unique Wending® technology, it further improves energy density, cycle life, low-temperature performance, fast-charging performance, and safety performance.

Upgraded energy density and extended range: With the support of Wending® technology, the redundancy of the electrode lugs 'zeroed out', the overall utilization rate of the internal space is increased by 3-5%, and the improvement of the microscopic solid-liquid interface makes the lithium-ion transmission rate increase by 30%. The volumetric energy density of the battery cell is as high as 430-520Wh/L, which can help the range of EVs reaching more than 700km.

Outstanding thermal management and improved safety: Upgrading of materials and electrochemical system, the resistance of the electric cell is reduced by 16%, reducing the excess heat generated and can pass the pin-poke test with no heat spreading.

Stable ion transport and excellent low temperature performance: Advanced double-high pole design, through the improvement of the microscopic solid-liquid interface, can increase the lithium ion transport rate in the pole and between the poles by 30%, ensuring that the power capacity retention rate can still reach more than 80% under -30℃.

<18min fast charging capability: LMFP voltage platform is close to that of NCM batteries, which improves charging efficiency and enables 10-80% SOC <18min fast charging capability.

Green Pack: Structural Innovation for Environmental Protection and Low Carbon Energy Saving

For the automotive industry, energy saving and environmental protection means not only improving energy efficiency and reducing energy consumption during battery usage, but also minimising the impact on the environment throughout the battery's life cycle.

In response to the above needs, REPT BATTERO proposes the whole life cycle green solutions for different vehicle models - GREEN CTP battery packs and GREEN BANK, the special battery packs for PHEVs, which can meet the needs of electric and PHEV vehicles in all aspects from production, operation, maintenance, recycling to reutilization, and realise the low carbon and environmental protection in the whole life cycle.

REPT BATTERO's GREEN CTP battery pack technology has been further refined on the basis of the upgraded structure to solve the problems of traditional CTP battery packs in the market, such as the difficulty of after-sales maintenance, high after-sales maintenance cost, and potential environment contamination. REPT BATTERO GREEN CTP battery packs are equipped with cells that are fixed mechanically instead of glued, making single cells replaceable, making after-sales maintenance easier and lowering after-sales maintenance costs. At the same time, the battery can be reused from the cell to the whole pack, which is more environmentally friendly.

Enhanced by Wending® technology, GREEN CTP battery packs offer excellent performance to meet the demands of different vehicle models. The 67.6kWh GREEN CTP battery pack, for example, has an energy density of 145Wh/kg in LFP chemistry, with a range of over 500km, and can be replenished from 10% to 80% within 16min. In addition to long range and ultra-fast charging, this battery pack has excellent temperature adaptability and can operate from -30°C to 60°C.

In addition, for the growing PHEV market, REPT BATTERO brings the GREEN BANK series of special battery packs at this auto event, which is a customised green emission reduction solution for PHEVs. REPT BATTERO's GREEN BANK series of battery packs range from 10-55kWh to meet the needs of different range, and the fuel saving rate of PHEV vehicles equipped with these packs can reach more than 35% compared with traditional energy models. The battery pack has excellent low-temperature performance and can achieve ultra-low temperature cold starting at -30℃.

New Energy Ecological Forum and Brand Night for Zero-Carbon Future

On the first day of the Paris Motor Show, REPT BATTERO, together with its global customers, organised the New Energy Ecological Forum and Brand Night, inviting a number of industry leaders and technologists to discuss how green energy technologies can contribute to a net-zero emission and Carbon Neutrality.

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, REPT BATTERO is committed to upgrading its ESG construction by building a green and low-carbon eco-industrial chain. In their words, they try their best to make contribution to 1.5℃ target of Paris Agreement.

