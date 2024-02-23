Reputation Advisors International Welcomes New Members

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation Advisors International (RAI), a worldwide association of distinguished communications professionals, welcomes Nathalie Bergeron of Nota Bene Stratégie of Montreal and Eric Rose of EKA PR of Los Angeles as the network's newest members.

The addition of Ms. Bergeron and Mr. Rose furthers the network's continuing growth over the past year. Dirk T. Schmitt of Rosenberg Strategic Communications in Frankfurt and Chris Cartwright of Chris Cartwright Communications in Geneva, Switzerland, joined RAI in mid-2023. Earlier in 2023, Kajsa Stenström of Stenström Consulting in Brussels and Barry Ahern of Business Management Communications (BMC) in Dublin also joined the network, which now boasts members in 16 cities across the globe.

Also, in 2023, Ben Haslem of Sydney, Australia rejoined the network, along with his partner Mark Forbes in Melbourne. Ben and Mark are leaders of Icon Reputation , one of Australia's leading integrated communications agencies.

"We are excited to see the network grow with the addition of these esteemed professionals," James F. Haggerty , President of Reputation Advisors International, said. "Each new member represents the expertise and professionalism we look for across the globe.

"We look forward to adding additional members worldwide throughout the coming year," Haggerty added.

New RAI Members

Nathalie Bergeron, a certified crisis counselor, brings solid in-house and in-agency experience that helps brands gain thought leadership and win market share. A former journalist, Nathalie is known for her strategic communications, reputation, and issues management. Having provided senior-level counsel to the world's most recognizable brands, she counsels her clients in crisis communications preparedness, crisis management, and reputation management.

Eric Rose is a seasoned professional with over 35 years of experience guiding companies, associations, and individuals across all political, governmental, and public relations challenges. A trusted advisor to numerous Fortune 500 companies, Eric specializes in crisis management, reputation repair, and communications expertise. A court-qualified expert witness in reputation repair, local, national and international media regularly seek Rose for his expert commentary. Eric has also shared his knowledge as a guest lecturer at various universities.

Dirk T. Schmitt, who joined Reputation Advisors International in the Summer of 2023, brings extensive experience advising companies on their communication strategy, crises, and mergers and acquisitions.

Chris Cartwright, who joined Reputation Advisors International in October 2023, is the founder of Chris Cartwright Communications, which specializes in helping clients in crises in various industries, including healthcare, technology, and international organizations.

Kajsa Stenström joined Reputation Advisors International in March 2023, and is the founder of Stenström Consulting in Brussels. Kajsa has more than 25 years of experience providing strategic advice to clients in EU affairs.

Barry Ahern, who joined Reputation Advisors International in March 2023, is the managing consultant of Business Management Communications, an independent consultancy firm that provides both strategic advice and operational execution in financial communications, corporate affairs, and litigation support management.

About Reputation Advisors International (RAI)

Reputation Advisors International is a worldwide association of senior communications professionals with expertise in high-stakes issues related to reputation management, brand positioning, legal and regulatory communications, crisis planning and response, and related areas.

The network currently has members in 16 cities across the globe, including Brussels, Chiasso, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Montreal, Munich, New York, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

To learn more about Reputation Advisors International, visit: www.reputationadvisors.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2345662/Reputation_Advisors_International_Logo.jpg