Reputation Advisors International Welcomes New Members

News provided by

Reputation Advisors International

22 Feb, 2024, 15:45 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation Advisors International (RAI), a worldwide association of distinguished communications professionals, welcomes Nathalie Bergeron of Nota Bene Stratégie of Montreal and Eric Rose of EKA PR of Los Angeles as the network's newest members.

The addition of Ms. Bergeron and Mr. Rose furthers the network's continuing growth over the past year. Dirk T. Schmitt of Rosenberg Strategic Communications in Frankfurt and Chris Cartwright of Chris Cartwright Communications in Geneva, Switzerland, joined RAI in mid-2023. Earlier in 2023, Kajsa Stenström of Stenström Consulting in Brussels and Barry Ahern of Business Management Communications (BMC) in Dublin also joined the network, which now boasts members in 16 cities across the globe.

Also, in 2023, Ben Haslem of Sydney, Australia rejoined the network, along with his partner Mark Forbes in Melbourne. Ben and Mark are leaders of Icon Reputation, one of Australia's leading integrated communications agencies.

"We are excited to see the network grow with the addition of these esteemed professionals," James F. Haggerty, President of Reputation Advisors International, said. "Each new member represents the expertise and professionalism we look for across the globe.

"We look forward to adding additional members worldwide throughout the coming year," Haggerty added.

New RAI Members

Nathalie Bergeron, a certified crisis counselor, brings solid in-house and in-agency experience that helps brands gain thought leadership and win market share. A former journalist, Nathalie is known for her strategic communications, reputation, and issues management. Having provided senior-level counsel to the world's most recognizable brands, she counsels her clients in crisis communications preparedness, crisis management, and reputation management.

Eric Rose is a seasoned professional with over 35 years of experience guiding companies, associations, and individuals across all political, governmental, and public relations challenges. A trusted advisor to numerous Fortune 500 companies, Eric specializes in crisis management, reputation repair, and communications expertise. A court-qualified expert witness in reputation repair, local, national and international media regularly seek Rose for his expert commentary. Eric has also shared his knowledge as a guest lecturer at various universities.

Dirk T. Schmitt, who joined Reputation Advisors International in the Summer of 2023, brings extensive experience advising companies on their communication strategy, crises, and mergers  and acquisitions.

Chris Cartwright, who joined Reputation Advisors International in October 2023, is the founder of Chris Cartwright Communications, which specializes in helping clients in crises in various industries, including healthcare, technology, and international organizations.

Kajsa Stenström joined Reputation Advisors International in March 2023, and is the founder of Stenström Consulting in Brussels. Kajsa has more than 25 years of experience providing strategic advice to clients in EU affairs.

Barry Ahern, who joined Reputation Advisors International in March 2023, is the managing consultant of Business Management Communications, an independent consultancy firm that provides both strategic advice and operational execution in financial communications, corporate affairs, and litigation support management.

About Reputation Advisors International (RAI)

Reputation Advisors International is a worldwide association of senior communications professionals with expertise in high-stakes issues related to reputation management, brand positioning, legal and regulatory communications, crisis planning and response, and related areas.

The network currently has members in 16 cities across the globe, including Brussels, Chiasso, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Montreal, Munich, New York, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

To learn more about Reputation Advisors International, visit: www.reputationadvisors.net

SOURCE Reputation Advisors International

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.