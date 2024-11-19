RESULTS OF THE MAIRE FOUNDATION STUDY AT COP29 IN BAKU: PEOPLE IN AZERBAIJAN AND KAZAKHSTAN AWARE OF THE URGENCY OF THE ENERGY TRANSITION

55% of Azerbaijani respondents say that the energy transition is a priority, in line with European countries

64% of Azerbaijani respondents (more than the United Arab Emirates , Saudi Arabia and India ) and 53% in Kazakhstan (more than Italy , the United Kingdom , the United States and China itself) consider energy transition crucial to combat climate change

Energy transition training and professional development are crucial issues in both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan for over 80% of those interviewed, more than in India (71%), USA and Saudi Arabia (75%)

The study covers 12 countries in 4 continents for a total of over 2,000 interviews carried out by IPSOS, an international market research company

MILAN, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awareness of the importance of the energy transition and the benefits that it can bring to the environment, the economy and society, is growing, including in countries with fossil-based economies such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. This is what clearly emerges from a study by the Fondazione MAIRE – ETS, the foundation of Italy-based technology and engineering group MAIRE, carried out in cooperation with IPSOS, a renown international market research company. The study, "Climate goals: winning the challenge of climate goals through the creation of skills and competences worldwide. Addendum 1: focus Azerbaijan – Kazakhstan", was launched during COP29 in Baku.

The 2024 edition adds two more countries, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, bringing the total panel to 12 (Italy, UK, US, Turkey, KSA, UAE, Algeria, Chile, China, India, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan), with 2,000 interviews of a highly educated sample of the population, in addition to opinion leaders.

The study, sponsored by MAIRE's subsidiaries NEXTCHEM and TECNIMONT, shows that the international community is increasingly aware that energy transition requires new skills to create business and job opportunities. In general, the study finds that respondents believe in the long-term value and positive impact of the energy transition, despite the perceived short-term challenges and costs. The countries that face a major challenge in the transition to a sustainable economy based on renewable and circular solutions are those that will need the most investments in training and skill building in the coming years.

In Azerbaijan, 55% of the respondents considers the energy transition as a priority, compared to 39% of interviewees in Kazakhstan, indicating a growing consciousness of environmental issues and the potential economic opportunities they offer, and suggesting a fertile ground for future energy transition initiatives.

The energy transition process needs a substantial upskilling of the workforce in both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. A widespread recognition of this need is evident, with most individuals acknowledging their need for additional training in energy transition-related topics. This prospect is particularly appealing in those regions where traditional energy sector jobs may be at risk, offering a path for economic diversification.

The required skills range from technical expertise to soft skills. In Kazakhstan, with its vast natural resources and existing energy infrastructure, a primary focus is on analyzing and assessing the environmental impact. In Azerbaijan, where there's a growing emphasis on diversifying the energy sector, developing expertise in solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources is vital for the country's transition towards a more sustainable energy mix.

In Azerbaijan, problem-solving abilities are considered a priority, as the transition presents several challenges that require innovative solutions. In Kazakhstan, critical thinking skills are considered essential for analyzing complex data, evaluating alternative approaches, and making informed decisions.

By investing in human capital and fostering a knowledgeable and skilled workforce, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan can not only contribute to global climate goals but also position themselves advantageously in the emerging green economy landscape.

Fondazione MAIRE and MAIRE Group Chairman Fabrizio Di Amato commented: "The results of this study on Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan demonstrate that the energy transition is possible in every country, by adopting a gradual approach. All available technological solutions can contribute to the energy transition, including decarbonized gas. I hope that our Foundation's commitment will help accelerate the adoption of public policies to implement training programs for the essential skills needed to support this paradigm shift."

MAIN TAKEAWAYS FROM 2024 EDITION OF THE STUDY

In Azerbaijan and in Kazakhstan 96% and 93% of respondents respectively have heard of the energy transition: 43% in Azerbaijan (higher than China) and 29% in Kazakhstan (the lowest rate of the 12 countries) are "very familiar" with it

39% of respondents in Kazakhstan and 55% in Azerbaijan said the energy transition was a priority, in line with European countries (and almost the same as Italy ), behind India , Turkey , China (65-70%)

64% of respondents in Azerbaijan (higher than UAE, Saudi Arabia and India ) and 53% in Kazakhstan (higher than Italy , UK, US and same as China ) believe that the energy transition is crucial to combat climate change

In the short term, costs will outweigh benefits for 57% of respondents in Kazakhstan and for 31% in Azerbaijan (aligned with Turkey )

Training and upskilling are crucial both in Kazakhstan and in Azerbaijan for more than 80% of respondents, more than in India (71%), USA and SA (75%)

62% of respondents in Azerbaijan and 58% in Kazakhstan believe it is necessary to improve problem solving skills

Respondents from Kazakhstan said the most-required soft skill is critical thinking (68%) and the presence of skilled professionals for the energy transition they believe should be improved (82%).

Fondazione MAIRE – ETS is the corporate foundation of MAIRE Group. The Fondazione MAIRE – ETS has defined as its own mission to foster the training of tomorrow's "humanist engineers" who will be able to apply their broad vision and multidisciplinary knowledge to contribute to the energy transition; it carries out projects to combat educational poverty, to grant equitable access to educational opportunities, with a focus on contexts of social marginalization. Fondazione MAIRE – ETS also manages the historical archives of the MAIRE Group, a precious documentary heritage of Italian projects in engineering and architecture, seeing to their preservation and promoting greater awareness of them and their use by an ever-widening public. For further information: www.fondazionemaire.com.

MAIRE S.p.A. is a leading technology and engineering group focused on advancing the Energy Transition. We provide Integrated E&C Solutions for the downstream market and Sustainable Technology Solutions, the latter through three business lines: Sustainable Fertilizers, Low-Carbon Energy Vectors, and Circular Solutions. With operations across 45 countries, MAIRE employs over 9,300 people, supported by a global network of 20,000 project partners. MAIRE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (ticker "MAIRE"). For further information: www.groupmaire.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379433/4631640/MAIRE_Logo.jpg