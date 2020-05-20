Retailers Rely on DERMALOG's Fever Screening

The Corona pandemic poses significant challenges for retail stores and shopping centers. Businesses must implement numerous health protection measures without compromising customer experience too much. This is why German Scandinavian Park mall has opted for DERMALOG's non-contact fever detection.

HANDEWITT and HAMBURG, Germany, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its Fever Detection Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by and can significantly reduce the risk of infection spreading in many areas. Scandinavian Park in Handewitt also uses the company's system as part of its hygiene concept.

At the entrance to the shopping center's market, every customer can make the contactless fever check by DERMALOG. The system of the German biometrics company measures body temperature within one second by scanning people's faces using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system displays an alert message. High accuracy, even from a distance of up to 2 meters, is another advantage of the camera. As an option, DERMALOG's temperature check includes automated mask detection. If a person enters a shop without a face mask, the system displays a message informing the person that a mask is mandatory.

"Currently, a lot of customers are insecure, whether they can shop without hesitation. By using a fever camera, we want to reduce this insecurity to a certain extent and, at the same time, make a significant contribution to health protection at Scandinavian Park," says Frank Sauerberg, management board member of Scandinavian Park Petersen KG.

DERMALOG's thermal camera was initially developed for border controls and airports. "In the meantime, our fever detection has become an important part of health protection in numerous sectors," says DERMALOG CEO Günther Mull.

German Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs also recommends the use of contactless fever detection for "rapid clarification of suspected cases". The ministry's latest SARS-CoV-2 Occupational Health and Safety Standard states: "Notable symptoms of infection with coronavirus include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. For this purpose, provision must be made if possible for non-contact temperature measurement."

Numerous companies and institutions have already put these recommendations into practice. DERMALOG's temperature check is already applied in more than 50 countries. The system protects retail stores, offices, manufacturing halls, sports grounds, event locations and hospitals.

