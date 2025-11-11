Ribbon Powers Intech Online's Network Expansion

Cutting-edge solution supports enhanced service quality and network resilience

DELHI, India, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced that Intech Online Private Limited , a leading Internet Service Provider in India, is partnering with Ribbon to enhance its network infrastructure and meet growing customer demand for secure, high speed internet. The project, which exemplifies Ribbon's commitment to helping service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide modernize and secure their networks and services, was conceptualized and implemented in coordination with Saima Technologies LLP.

"This deployment marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver next-generation internet services to our expanding customer base," said Mr. Amol Nalawade, Managing Director at Intech Online. "Following extensive evaluation and rigorous field trials, we determined that Ribbon's solution offers the scalability and comprehensive feature set that best align with our vision for secure, high-performance internet solutions."

Ribbon's NPT 2100 is a compact, high-performance IP aggregation router designed to support next generation services and applications. It enables Intech Online to efficiently scale its services, ensuring a modern, secure, and resilient network infrastructure that meets the needs of both residential and enterprise customers. The platform delivers robust functionality tailored to India's evolving connectivity landscape.

"ISPs like Intech Online are at the front of India's digital revolution," said Sajeet Shivashankaran, SVP Ribbon India. "We're proud to support them with cutting-edge optical networking technologies that will power everything from remote education and healthcare to digital payments and smart infrastructure. Our collaboration reflects our shared commitment to empowering Digital India and bridging the digital divide by leveraging best-in-class technologies."

India's data consumption is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by mobile broadband expansion, 5G deployments, and government initiatives promoting digital literacy. This surge underscores the need for scalable, future-ready infrastructure in support of the country's expanding digital ecosystem.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers secure cloud communications and IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our end-to-end portfolio of communications software and IP Optical networking solutions delivers superior value and innovation by leveraging cloud-native architectures, automation and analytics tools, and leading-edge security. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

[email protected]

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633020/Ribbon_Logo.jpg