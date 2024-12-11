Ribbon Supercharges Diabolocom's AI-Powered Cloud Contact Center Software With High Density, Low Power Data Center Interconnect

Facilitates high-speed, scalable, and cost-effective data transfer

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), which helps many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators modernize and protect their networks with its state-of-the-art real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, announced that Diabolocom has selected Ribbon's high density Data Center Interconnect (DCI) solution. The solution enables Diabolocom to seamlessly and efficiently connect its global customers with its Cloud Contact Center Software and proprietary Voice AI solutions.

"Ribbon provides us with a cutting edge solution, coupled with a flexible, customer-first approach," said Frederic Durand, CEO & Founder, Diabolocom. "Their highly scalable solution enables the efficient transfer of major datasets seamlessly and economically, supporting our mission to help businesses foster customer loyalty and drive growth."

Ribbon's DCI solution utilizes its Apollo 9408 compact modular platform to deliver the industry's highest density and lowest power consumption optical transport DCI. With up to 25.6T capacity in a 2RU platform consuming less than 0.07W/G, it ensures the smooth, reliable transfer of critical data with low latency and high throughput. Ribbon's solution also provides unique investment protection, allowing customers to upgrade from 400G to 800G on a single sled using industry-standard pluggables. Additionally, the Apollo 9408 supports advanced operations with gNMI streaming telemetry and OpenConfig data models.

"We're proud to partner with Diabolocom in revolutionizing cloud contact center and voice AI solutions, said Christian Erbe, Ribbon's Head of EMEA Sales. "This collaboration highlights our commitment to innovation and to delivering unparalleled performance and reliability as they push the industry forward."

About Diabolocom

For over 20 years, Diabolocom has been helping businesses build customer loyalty and driving revenue. Diabolocom's cloud-based Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution, driven by cutting edge proprietary generative AI, provides exactly what today's customer service and sales teams need—smart automation, empowered agents, and seamless customer experiences. With 8 offices across Europe, the USA, Brazil, and Dubai, Diabolocom is the trusted partner of top brands like Carrefour, Culligan, and Nikon.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com .

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

