Rockwell Automation Introduces SecureOT Solution Suite to Strengthen Industrial Cybersecurity Resilience

OT-designed platform and security services empower industrial organizations to reduce risk, maximize uptime and simplify compliance across the full cybersecurity lifecycle

NEW DELHI, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the launch of SecureOT™ solution suite, a comprehensive industrial cybersecurity offering designed to help manufacturers and critical infrastructure protect critical operations and build secure environments.

As industrial operations become increasingly connected, organizations are facing a sharp rise in cyber threats targeting operations technology (OT) systems. Many legacy systems were never designed with cybersecurity in mind, and traditional IT tools often fail to protect complex, aging industrial environments. SecureOT was developed to close the gap, helping organizations secure their OT infrastructure with technology and expertise built for the realities of modern industrial operations.

SecureOT brings together Rockwell Automation's purpose-built SecureOT Platform, professional services and managed security services into a unified solution that delivers end-to-end protection for complex, aging and highly regulated industrial systems.

"Cyber threats to industrial operations are evolving faster than ever, and legacy defenses simply can't keep up," said Matthew Fordenwalt, senior vice president, Lifecycle Services, Rockwell Automation. "SecureOT is more than a brand – it's a strategic shift in how industrial organizations approach cybersecurity. We're combining deep industrial expertise with OT-specific technology and services that help customers stay ahead of threats and keep operations running safely."

Speaking on the occasion, Dilip Sawhney, managing director, Rockwell Automation India, said: "OT security is fast becoming a strategic priority in India's manufacturing sector. As industries adopt AI and connected systems, the convergence of IT and OT demands a cybersecurity-first mindset. Strengthening OT security is essential not only for protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring uptime, but also for enabling scalable, trusted innovation that supports the Make in India vision for globally competitive, future-ready manufacturing."

Built for industrial complexity

SecureOT is designed for the specific challenges of OT environments, providing comprehensive protection across all levels of cybersecurity maturity. SecureOT Platform delivers real-time asset visibility, risk prioritization and vulnerability management across diverse vendor ecosystems.

Through its professional services, SecureOT offers strategic advisory, assessments and implementation support to help organizations strengthen their security posture. Its managed security services provide continuous 24/7 monitoring and incident response from Rockwell's dedicated OT Security Operations Center (SOC) and Network Operations Center (NOC).

SecureOT aligns with globally recognized frameworks, including NIST CSF, NIS2 and IEC 62443, and takes a vendor-neutral approach to securing industrial control systems and technology stacks.

"Industrial organizations need cybersecurity strategies built for the realities of OT," said Hollie Hennessy, OT/IoT cybersecurity lead analyst at Omdia. "Rockwell Automation's SecureOT addresses that need with a layered approach that integrates asset visibility, vulnerability management and managed detection services in one framework. It's a significant step forward for industrial cybersecurity maturity."

Real results

SecureOT is helping industrial leaders transform their cybersecurity posture:

A leading oil & gas producer achieved full OT asset visibility and remediated critical risks across remote operations in just six months.

A large beverage manufacturer migrated their aging industrial network and compute installed base to a fully managed and supported infrastructure across more than 150 sites globally.

An energy company doubled its NIST CSF maturity scores while delivering measurable ROI to executive leadership.

A power utility gained secure, real-time visibility into remote substations – achieving NERC CIP compliance and reducing costs through agentless monitoring.

With SecureOT, industrial organizations can confidently mitigate risk, help maintain uptime and run safer operations, no matter where they are in their cybersecurity journey. To learn more about SecureOT, visit https://www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/capabilities/industrial-cybersecurity.html.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

