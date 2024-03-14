Rockwell Automation Spotlights the Pathway to Meeting India's Manufacturing Goals and Net Zero Targets

The fifth edition of India Inc On The Move brought together manufacturing leaders, technology experts, innovators and policy makers who deliberated on smart and sustainable manufacturing dynamics for India

CHENNAI, India, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, concluded the 5th edition of its India Inc On The Move (IIOTM) event in Chennai. Manufacturing leaders, technologists, innovators, and policymakers gathered at the event sharing their thoughts on keeping India moving towards its sustainable manufacturing and net zero goals and spotlighting the manufacturing sector's potential to make a trillion-dollar contribution to India's GDP.

More than 1,200 people attended IIOTM this year, featuring more than 30 key discussions on the emergence of sustainable, secure, and smart manufacturing, India's potential leadership in High-Tech manufacturing, the circular economy, and the role of automation and digitalization in enhancing the productivity and efficiency of industrial organizations.

Among the guest speakers was Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, who said: "India today is the fastest growing major economy in the world and is steadfast to soon become the third largest economy. Manufacturing success will be crucial to India's march towards this economic progress. In this regard, India wants to substantially increase the manufacturing sector's contribution to GDP from 17% to 25%. The government's policy framework is aimed at developing India as a competitive manufacturing destination, catering to both global and domestic markets, producing quality products, and generating meaningful jobs for people with aspirations to a better quality of life, across the country."

Dilip Sawhney, managing director, Rockwell Automation India, said: "India's focus on sustainable and smart manufacturing is evident with the pursuit of a trillion-dollar manufacturing economy and our net zero goal. IIOTM brought together stakeholders from across the industry spectrum to shape the future of technology-enabled manufacturing. The vibrant environment at the event was full of enthusiastic participations and quality conversations."

"This is just the beginning of an exciting journey towards innovation and industrial progress. I am confident that India is poised to achieve greater success in the coming years as we embark on the journey towards a smart, secure, and sustainable manufacturing future," added Dilip.

At the event, Rockwell also launched FactoryTalk® DataMosaix™, an innovative industrial data operations product line. With FactoryTalk® DataMosaix™ public cloud, customers can realize value faster with a lower total cost of ownership. Available in standard and enterprise tiers of functionality, this solution enables enterprises to harness the power of industrial data in a scalable and efficient manner.

The event showcased inspiring keynote presentations and interactive demos, offering attendees the opportunity to glean insights from policymakers, domain experts, industry leaders, and Rockwell Automation's partner ecosystem and customers. The expo area was abuzz with activity, highlighting cutting-edge technologies, exhibitions, new products, and engaging interactive demos. Attendees had the chance to explore a wealth of information and innovations firsthand.

For over four decades, Rockwell Automation has been committed in supporting the growth and success of Indian businesses through innovative solutions, deep industry expertise, and a commitment to customer success.

About Rockwell Automation

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation.