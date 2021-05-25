Russian Direct Investment Fund: A study in Argentina confirms Sputnik V highly-effective against Manaus variant of coronavirus

MOSCOW, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces that a study carried out by Argentina's Institute of Virology of the National University of Cordoba and the Government of Cordoba has confirmed neutralization effectiveness of the Russian two-dose Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine against the Manaus (Brazilian) variant and overall strong immune response after vaccination with Sputnik V.

The study specifically confirmed that the immunity generated thanks to vaccination with Sputnik V neutralizes the Manaus (Brazilian) variant in those who received one dose as well as subjects inoculated with two doses of the vaccine. Study[1] also demonstrated that:

99.65% of subjects induced IgG antibodies to COVID-19 on 42nd day after receiving the 2nd dose;

85.5% of subjects induced IgG antibodies to COVID-19 on 14th day after receiving the 1st dose.

To date the Russian vaccine has been registered in 66 countries with total population of over 3.2 billion people. Post-vaccination studies in a number of countries demonstrate that Sputnik V is the safest and most effective vaccine against coronavirus. Sputnik V ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said:

"The study carried out in Argentina has confirmed high efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine against new strains and variants of coronavirus. Argentina was the first country of Latin America to start vaccinating the population with Sputnik V. Now we see that the use of the Russian vaccine helps to protect the population not only against known strains, but also new variants, including the Manaus one, with strong immune response generated after receiving just one dose of the vaccine."

Sputnik V has a number of key advantages:

Efficacy of Sputnik V is 97.6% based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020 to March 31, 2021 ;

The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, which cause the common cold and have been around for thousands of years.

Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

The safety, efficacy and lack of negative long-term effects of adenoviral vaccines have been proven by more than 250 clinical studies over two decades.

There are no strong allergies caused by Sputnik V.

The storage temperature of Sputnik V at +2+8 C means it can be stored in a conventional refrigerator without any need to invest in additional cold-chain infrastructure.

The price of Sputnik V is less than $10 per shot, making it affordable around the world.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF's management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling more than RUB2 tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 800,000 people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia's GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn. Further information can be found at www.rdif.ru

[1] http://cime.fcq.unc.edu.ar/wp-content/uploads/sites/15/2021/05/Resultados-vacuna-cohorte-14-y-42-d%C3%ADas.-Respuesta-de-acs.-a-Manaos.-14.05.2021-logos.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140939/Russian_Direct_Investment_Fund_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.rdif.ru



SOURCE Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)