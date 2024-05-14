MUMBAI, India, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ryan Group of Schools proudly celebrates the exceptional accomplishments of its students in the CBSE examinations, spanning across the 10th and 12th grades and encompassing diverse streams and regions throughout India. With unwavering commitment to excellence, the Ryan Group has fostered an environment where students thrive academically and personally.

10th Grade Toppers

Ryan Group of Schools Celebrates Phenomenal Success of CBSE Toppers Nationwide

HIYA JAIN , 99.6%, RYAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – KANDIVALI ( MUMBAI – CITY TOPPER)

, 99.6%, RYAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – KANDIVALI ( – CITY TOPPER) RIDDHIMA GUPTA, 99.4%, 10TH GRADE, DISTRICT TOPPER, RYAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - SHAHJAHANPUR

JAYNI MITESH PATEL , 98.80%, RYAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – KANDIVALI

, 98.80%, RYAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – KANDIVALI SRUTIKSHYA PRAMOD SAHU, 98.80%, RYAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – SANPADA

12th Grade Toppers

Science Stream

VISHED TIWARI, 98.80%, RYAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – NOIDA SECTOR 39

DHRUV AGGARWAL , 98.60%, RYAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – LUDHIANA

Commerce Stream

MUSKAN TANDON , COMMERCE 98.2%, 2ND PLACE IN DISTRICT, RYAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – SHAHJAHANPUR

Humanities Topper

NIVEDITA SINGH , 98.80%, RYAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – GREATER NOIDA

Reflecting on her success, Hiya Jain, the Mumbai City Topper, shared, "I plan to pursue engineering, currently preparing for my entrance exams. I am especially thankful to my parents for showing me the way, being there when I needed help, and for reminding me that breaks are important. I am deeply grateful for Dr. A F Pinto and Madam Grace Pinto for building this platform which allowed me to become my best version, and perform to my highest potential. Ryan Group of schools has helped enhance my personality, nurtured my skills to make me an overall well-rounded person. From participating in competitions and MUNs, to going for basketball training every morning."

Dr. Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group of Schools, remarked, "We express our gratitude to our Lord for these excellent results of our students. We are immensely proud of the outstanding achievements of our students across various streams and regions. Their success is a testament to their hard work, perseverance, and the holistic education provided by Ryan Group of Schools. Congratulations to all the toppers, their parents, and our dedicated educators who have played a pivotal role in shaping their academic journey."

Ms. Anjali Bowen, Principal of Ryan International School- Kandivili, expressed her delight, stating, "Congratulations to all parents and teachers for the exemplary performance of our students at Ryan Group of Schools. We are proud to announce an impressive success in our pass percentage rate. While the full score has seen a reduction, this may be attributed to the emphasis placed on conceptual assessments. We applaud the dedication of our educators and the hard work of our students in adapting to these standards."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412304/CBSE_Toppers.jpg