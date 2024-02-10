Ryan Group of Schools Introduces Innovative "Ryan Creative Studio" Powered by Faber-Castell

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan International School, Chembur, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking initiative, the "Ryan Creative Studio," powered by Faber-Castell, world's leading manufacturers of wood-cased pencils.

Aimed at fostering creativity and skill development among children. This unique concept is designed to provide a holistic experience where young minds can explore and create without any predefined boundaries.

Ryan Creative Studio By Faber-Castell India (PRNewsfoto/Ryan Group of Schools) From L - R: Mrs. Liz Samuel, Academic Operations, Ryan Group of Schools, Mr. Partho Chakrabarti,MID, Faber Castell, South Asia & Africa and Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Schools at the launch of "Ryan Creative Studio" Powered by Faber-Castell (PRNewsfoto/Ryan Group of Schools)

The purpose of the Ryan Creative Studio is to offer a creative haven within the school premises, equipped with state-of-the-art creative products, providing children with ample opportunities to express and explore themselves in the realm of art. The initiative seeks to inspire and raise interest in the artistic spectrum among students through year-round workshops and activities.

The studio, catering to children aged 3 to 14, is designed as an experience zone, free from classroom constraints and syllabus regulations. Students will have access to a wide range of drawing and painting materials, enabling them to unleash their creativity.

Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Schools and an advocate for holistic education, shared his enthusiasm "I am thrilled to witness the realization of our vision for holistic education through the launch of the Ryan Creative Studio. At the Ryan Group of Schools, we believe in nurturing not just the intellect but also the creative spirit within each child. The Creative Studio, powered by our esteemed partner Faber- Castell, is a testament to our commitment to providing a well-rounded educational experience. Through this initiative, we aim to ignite the flames of creativity and curiosity in our students, fostering a love for learning that goes beyond the traditional boundaries of the classroom. We aim to implement the creative studio concept across several Ryan International Schools in major cities across India. Let's embark on this artistic journey together, shaping young minds and inspiring a future filled with innovation and imagination"

Mr. Partho Chakrabarti,MD, Faber Castell, South Asia & Africa said " Creativity has been voted the 3rd most critical skill required to negotiate the world of the future.For nearly 3 centuries, Faber-Castell has been a creative companion to school kids and artists alike, providing products and tools that inspire them to unleash their creativity.

With this art room (the first among many), it is our privilege to partner with India's leading as well as the most prestigious group of schools. I can only imagine the creative energy that is going to be unleashed in this Creative Studio that we've created."

Launch Event:

The grand launch of the Ryan Creative Studio powered by Faber Castell took place at Ryan International School, Chembur, today. The inauguration was officiated by Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Schools and Mr. Partho Chakrabarti, MD of Faber Castell, South Asia & Africa.

The event will also showcase an exhibition of over 70 artworks by Ryan students, including 18 models and stone paintings from the Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2024, running from February 9th to 11th. The exhibition will be open to the public on February 10th and 11th, 2024.

About Ryan Group of Schools:

Ryan Group of Schools is a renowned educational institution committed to providing holistic education to students across India. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence and character development, Ryan Group has established a reputation for nurturing future leaders and global citizens.

About Faber-Castell:

Founded in 1761, Faber-Castell is one of the world's leading companies for high-quality products for writing, drawing and creative design as well as decorative cosmetic products. The company owes its leading position in the international market to its traditional self-commitment to the highest quality, environmental responsibility and the large number of product innovations

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338332/Ryan_Group_of_Schools.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338333/Ryan_Group_of_Schools_2.jpg