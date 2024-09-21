Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, Named Top 3 Finalist for World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action 2024

NEW DELHI, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, part of the Ryan Group of Schools, has been named a Top 3 finalist for the prestigious World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action 2024, awarded by T4 Education in collaboration with Accenture, American Express, and the Lemann Foundation. The school has been recognized for its innovative environmental initiatives, including hydroponics, biogas plants, and water conservation efforts.

Visionary Leadership

Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj celebrating being chosen for Top 3

Dr. A.F. Pinto, Chairman, and Dr. Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group of Schools, have long championed a clean and sustainable environment for future generations, a vision that drives the Group's daily efforts. Their leadership has fostered a strong environmental focus across all Ryan schools.

Environmental Achievements

Ryan International, Vasant Kunj's key projects include the DABAT initiative, which integrates technology and traditional farming to save water, along with a Hydroponics Unit and Biogas Plant to combat pollution. The school's water scarcity project was ranked among the top five at COP 28 in Dubai, and its 'Each One Plant One' campaign has led to over 5,000 saplings being planted in Delhi.

The Ryan Group of Schools is proud to have one of its institutions recognized on such a prestigious platform, demonstrating its ongoing dedication to creating future-ready global citizens.

Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Schools said, "We thank our Lord Jesus Christ for this great honour; Our recognition as a Top 3 finalist for the World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability. At Ryan Group, we believe in shaping young minds to become responsible global citizens. Through innovative environmental projects, we are not only addressing pressing challenges but also equipping our students with the skills and mindset to build a greener, better world. We look forward to continuing this journey of transformation and inspiring change in communities both locally and globally."

Mr. Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World's Best School Prizes said, "Unless the world takes urgent action, it is set to miss UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 of universal quality education by 2030. The global education crisis is multifaceted and so must be the solutions. That's why we must look to the grassroots, to our schools at the coalface, for answers. To exceptional Indian institutions like CM RISE School Vinoba, Ratlam and Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, whose work should make governments around the world sit up and take notice. By spreading their innovations far and wide, we can inspire change where it's needed most."

For information about the Ryan Group of Schools, visit https://www.ryangroup.org/.

Next Steps

The winner of each of the five World's Best School Prizes will be announced in October. The winner of each Prize will be chosen based on rigorous criteria by a Judging Academy comprising distinguished leaders across the globe including academics, educators, NGOs, social entrepreneurs, government, civil society, and the private sector.

A prize of US$50,000 will be equally shared among the winners of the five Prizes, with each receiving an award of US$10,000. Meanwhile, the winner of the Community Choice Award, as determined by a Public Vote, will receive membership to Best School to Work – a unique programme to help them support teacher wellbeing and solve the teacher recruitment and retention crisis.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510976/Ryan_Group_of_Schools.jpg