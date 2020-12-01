Sarcos Robotics Named "Company of the Year" by Frost & Sullivan for Its Potential to Set New Standards of Productivity and Safety for Industrial Workforce of the Future

"Through its robotic systems, Sarcos addresses the numerous workforce problems caused by the COVID-19 crisis," said Nandini Natarajan, industry analyst. "Sarcos recently unveiled the alpha version of its Guardian® XO® industrial exoskeleton, which addresses issues of insufficient tools alongside workforce shortages and fatigue. The Guardian XO exoskeleton is extremely flexible and convenient. Its design optimizes energy utilization and enables it to uniquely work in unstructured environments."

Sarcos' flagship product, the Guardian XO industrial exoskeleton robot, has been in development for over 20 years and is expected to become commercially available in 2021. It can safely lift up to 200 pounds (90 kg) and operate near continuously with hot-swappable batteries. One worker using a Guardian XO exoskeleton can do the work of 4-10 workers, depending on the task, enabling a significant increase in productivity while maintaining social distancing requirements. Additionally, the exoskeleton can open up manual labor jobs to a wider variety of individuals who would otherwise be unable to perform heavy-lifting tasks.

Additionally, the Guardian XO exoskeleton has a hands-free feature that locks the robot's arms in place. This functionality enables the operator to complete multiple tasks at once, such as lifting and holding heavy loads while simultaneously handling dexterous work such as aligning, bolting, welding, and other tool work. Another innovative feature is an intuitive "Get-Out-of-the-Way" control system, enabling the exoskeleton to respond to the operator's movements within milliseconds. This system helps an operator intuitively control the robot leveraging the operator's instincts and reflexes, and minimizes the need for extensive training. The Guardian XO exoskeleton will be useful across a wide variety of industries such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, oil and gas, utilities, logistics, construction, automotive, aviation, aerospace, and defense.

"The dexterity, kinematics, ease-of-use, and ability of Sarcos' solution to be operated in challenging environments have attracted investments from market majors like GE, Caterpillar, Microsoft, and Schlumberger," noted Natarajan. "From improving worker strength, efficiency, and safety to reducing occupational injuries caused by repetitive heavy lifting, the Guardian XO exoskeleton is poised to be a game-changer in a wide variety of industries."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Sarcos Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is the world leader in industrial robotic systems that augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with the strength, endurance, and precision of machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. Leveraging more than 25 years of research and development, Sarcos mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian® S, Guardian® GT, and Guardian® XO ® , are revolutionizing the future of work wherever physically demanding work is done. Formerly the robotics division of a major defense contractor, Sarcos is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, powered by an innovative team of entrepreneurs and engineers, and backed by Caterpillar, GE Ventures, Microsoft, and Schlumberger. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com.

