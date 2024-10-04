Satnam Singh Sandhu appointed Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports

NEW DELHI, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha has been appointed to the prestigious Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee (DRPSCs) on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports. The notification in the regard was issued by Rajya Sabha Secretariat, in which the Members are jointly nominated by The Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Satnam Singh Sandhu is also the Chancellor of Chandigarh University, which is amongst the India's top ranked Universities.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member Parliament Rajya Sabha.

The Department related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRPSCs) serves as a platform which plays a critical role in overseeing the functioning of Ministries. The role and responsibilities of the committees also includes examining a minutia of the bills which are presented in Parliament and giving recommendations on the various issues written in the bills. These committees help in building consensus to resolve deadlocks in legislation, the outcomes of the committees are presented in the form of a report which is tabled in parliament.

The Parliamentary Committee in which Satnam Singh Sandhu has been made a member, deals with various issues on Education, Women, Youth, Children and Sports. Digvijay Singh, Former Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh is the chairperson of the Committee, while former cricketer Harbhajan Singh & Sunetra Ajit Pawar are other prominent members of the Committee.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, while extending his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his appointment in the Parliamentary Standing Committee said, "It is a big responsibility which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted upon me. It is my privilege to be a part of the legislative making process which enacts laws for the common people. As a Member of Parliamentary Committee, I assure that I would contribute towards Nation building in whatever role and capacity that is entrusted upon me."

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: https://www.cuchd.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523398/Satnam_Singh_Sandhu.jpg