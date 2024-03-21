SatSure and KaleidEO Sign MoU with ReOrbit to Offer Comprehensive Space Infrastructure Solution

The partnership is aimed at offering a holistic space infrastructure-as-a-service to businesses

It will open up new business prospects & encourage collaboration within the India–Finland space ecosystem

BENGALURU, India and HELSINKI, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bengaluru-based pioneering deep tech EO analytics and platform company SatSure , along with its subsidiary KaleidEO, is pleased to announce the signing of a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Helsinki-based leading provider of software-first satellites, ReOrbit. This partnership is aimed at developing innovative full-stack solutions to meet the future market demands in the Earth Observation (EO) segment.

SatSure and KaleidEO join forces with ReOrbit to provide a holistic space infrastructure solution Collaborating to shape the future of space technology

As a part of this partnership, KaleidEO will provide the bleeding edge of future-ready payload technology meant for sub-meter imaging capability, with unparalleled quality and AI analytics on board. Meanwhile, SatSure's proven downstream solutions and analytics stack will support businesses needing last mile connection.

The partnership brings together ReOrbit's Earth Observation (EO) satellite with optical inter-satellite link capabilities for data relay, KaleidEO's high-resolution sub-meter optical payload with AI-on-EDGE integration, and SatSure's suite of business-ready EO solutions ( SatSure Sparta ). This paves the way for the future of EO constellations to network and communicate with each other, enhancing mission efficiency through integrated functionalities.

Through this joint proposition, we aim to provide a sector leading full stack EO infrastructure-as-a-service.

"We are pleased to sign this MoU with ReOrbit. It is a testament to the growing demand and awareness for true full stack EO solutions. Together with ReOrbit, we look forward to enabling the democratization of space and its potential for enterprises, governments and asset owners with very high-resolution imagery capabilities on demand. This Indo-Finnish partnership shall leverage the best of both ecosystems for global market access," says Arpan Sahoo, COO, KaleidEO.

"ReOrbit brings to the partnership the vision of the future of space applications where the transformation of satellites into truly intelligent, interconnected platforms requires satellite systems to be defined by software, which facilitates a complete network integration — from space to ground. This future starts today, and our partnership with KaleidEO for high-resolution imaging payloads and with SatSure for EO analytic platform and solutions fosters it, enabling us to provide a holistic space infrastructure-as-a-service to entities that need EO data for either business, sovereign or security requirements", said Sethu Saveda Suvanam, Founder and CEO, ReOrbit.

Prateep Basu, Founder & CEO, SatSure & KaleidEO, added, "The world has only just started exploring the business value of Earth imaging datasets. We are excited to partner with ReOrbit and provide a one-stop-shop solution for customers, globally, to reduce the time and cost to deliver value from EO data and insights."

This partnership is being announced following the liberalization of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regulations in India. The potential of the Indian private ecosystem is now made much more accessible and marks a new cornerstone for the India–Finland space ecosystem.

About SatSure

SatSure is a deep tech, decision intelligence company headquartered in Bangalore, India. Leveraging satellite imagery and AI, SatSure provides valuable insights to industries such as agriculture, insurance, and infrastructure. Their solutions empower clients to make data-driven decisions and drive sustainable development. For more information, visit here .

About KaleidEO

KaleidEO, a SatSure company, is on a mission to connect the dots between the Earth Observations upstream and downstream sectors. KaleidEO is committed to capturing high-resolution images and gathering data that aligns with user demands and expectations. For more information, visit here .

About ReOrbit

ReOrbit provides autonomous and interconnected satellites that are optimized for efficient and reliable delivery of customers' space-related data. ReOrbit is creating the most compelling in-space data flow company, by augmenting the world's information use via space.

ReOrbit works with the most prominent entities within security, satcom and Earth Observation. Our technology is supported by Business Finland, the European Space Agency and the European Commission. Founded in 2019, ReOrbit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland with additional offices in Sweden and Argentina. For more information, please visit here .

Media Contacts:

Sarvesh Kurane, VP- Marketing, SatSure

[email protected]

Jana Avdeeva, Head of Marketing, ReOrbit

[email protected]

Shreya Ganguly, Content Writer, SatSure

[email protected]

+91 9123372772

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2368136/SatSure_KaleidEO_ReOrbit_MoU.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2368137/space_technology_future.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162476/Satsure_Logo.jpg