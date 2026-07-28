SBI Life Insurance registers New Business Premium of ₹8,908 crores for the period ended on 30th June, 2026

MUMBAI, India, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI Life Insurance, one of the leading life insurers in the country registered a New Business Premium of ₹8,908 crores for the period ended on 30th June, 2026 vis-a-vis ₹7,268 crores for the period ended 30th June, 2025. Regular premium has increased by 40% over the period ended on 30th June, 2025.

Establishing a clear focus on protection, SBI Life's protection new business premium stood at ₹1,958 crores for the period ended 30th June, 2026, marking a growth of 100%. Protection Individual new business premium registered a growth of 22% and stood at ₹202 crores for the period ended 30th June, 2026. Individual New Business Premium stands at ₹5,613 crores with 14% growth over the period ended on 30th June, 2025.

SBI Life's profit after tax stands at ₹725 crores for the period ended 30th June, 2026 with a growth of 22% over the period ended on 30th June, 2025.

The company's solvency ratio continues to remain robust at 1.96 as on 30th June, 2026 as against the regulatory requirement of 1.50.

SBI Life's AUM also continued to grow at 10% to ₹5,24,850 crores as on 30th June, 2026 from ₹4,75,813 crores as on 30th June, 2025, with the debt-equity mix of 60:40. 94% of the debt investments are in AAA and Sovereign instruments.

The company has a diversified distribution network of 3,71,935 trained insurance professionals and wide presence with 1,241 offices across the country, comprising of strong bancassurance channel, agency channel and others comprising of corporate agents, brokers, Point of sale persons (POS), insurance marketing firms, web aggregators and direct business.

Performance for the period ended June 30, 2026

Private Market leadership in Individual New Business Premium and Individual Rated Premium with market share of 24.9% & 22.2% respectively.

Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) stands at ₹ 5,379 crores with growth of 36%

₹ Total New Business Sum Assured stands at ₹ 8,50,025 crores with 211% growth

₹ Improvement in 13M & 49M persistency by 61 bps & 68 bps respectively

Value of New Business (VoNB) stands at ₹ 1,408 crores with growth of 29%

₹ VoNB Margin stands at 26.2%

Indian Embedded value (IEV) stands at ₹ 85,293 crores with 15% growth

₹ Profit After Tax (PAT) stands at ₹ 725 crores with 22% growth

₹ Robust Solvency ratio of 1.96

Assets under Management stands at ₹ 5,24,850 crores with 10% growth

Disclaimer

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this release which contain words or phrases such as 'will', 'expected to', etc., and similar expressions or variations of such expressions may constitute 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, opportunities and growth potential to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the actual growth in demand for insurance and other financial products and services in the countries that we operate or where a material number of our customers reside, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, including our use of the Internet and other technology our exploration of merger and acquisition opportunities, our ability to integrate mergers or acquisitions into our operations and manage the risks associated with such acquisitions to achieve our strategic and financial objectives, our growth and expansion in domestic and overseas markets, technological changes, our ability to market new products, the outcome of any legal, tax or regulatory proceedings in India and in other jurisdictions we are or become a party to, the future impact of new accounting standards, our ability to implement our dividend policy, the impact of changes in insurance regulations and other regulatory changes in India and other jurisdictions on us. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

This release does not constitute an offer of securities.