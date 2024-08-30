SBI Life Insurance unveils digital film honouring the indomitable resolve of Indian paralympic athletes, who are liberating as individuals to pursue their dreams

The digital video highlights the incredible journey of three Indian paralympians, showcasing their resolve to purse their dreams

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI Life Insurance, in its continued commitment to recognise the extraordinary spirit of Indian athletes, unveiled a new digital film as part of its support to the Indian contingent for Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The digital film aims to bring to life the inspiring stories of 'IRAADE' the indomitable resolve of three exceptional athletes: Ms. Simran Sharma, para-athlete — runner, Mr. Ashok Malik, para-athlete — powerlifter and Ms. Mona Agarwal, para-athlete — shooter.

SBI Life - Jeet Iraadon Ki SBI Life Logo (PRNewsfoto/SBI Life Insurance)

The digital film showcases the extraordinary athletes in action, each of whom has faced and overcome significant challenges by pushing boundaries in their pursuit of excellence. Simran Sharma, a visually impaired runner, clinched silver in the 100m and 200m events at the 2023 Hangzhou Para Asian Games; Ashok Malik, a wheelchair-bound powerlifter, claimed gold at the Asia-Oceanic Para Powerlifting Championship 2022; and Mona Agarwal, a wheelchair-bound shooter, secured gold at the WSPS Para Shooting World Cup 2024.

Click here to view the digital film: https://youtu.be/tz0CC-CapmQ?si=TdYQM8hRy1wQOmc5

The digital film's narrative focuses on the perseverance of these athletes as they overcome challenges on their journey to success. The film subtly highlights the crucial role that the unwavering support from their families, coaches, and community plays in helping them reach their goals. These moments of determination and encouragement resonate with SBI Life's philosophy, 'Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye', showcasing how the strength of loved ones empowers these paralympians to break through barriers and achieve their dreams.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life, said, "At SBI Life, we believe every dream is worth pursuing, no matter how insurmountable it may seem. This belief is at the heart of our partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India, as we aim to amplify the stories of our remarkable individual para-athletes, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and support in achieving success. Their journeys are not just about winning medals; they are about the power of dreams and the unwavering support from loved ones that helps turn those dreams into reality. This campaign is a tribute to their spirit and an extension of our brand purpose — to liberate individuals to pursue their dreams, by securing the needs and aspirations of their loved ones. By bringing these stories to the forefront, we aim to inspire millions to overcome their own challenges, knowing that SBI Life is there to support them every step of the way."

The campaign effortlessly ties into SBI Life's core value of being a dependable partner in life's journey, showing that no dream is too far when supported by a strong foundation. The film's emotional impact is heightened by a touching voiceover, which captures the inner strength of these athletes, powered by the steadfast belief of their families.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2325693/4699246/SBI_Life_Logo.jpg