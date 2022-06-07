Sensata Technologies and its Aftermarket TPMS Brand Schrader Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Strong Market Presence and Leadership in the Tire Pressure Monitoring System Industry

For over 100 years, Sensata Technologies has delivered a broad range of tailored, sensor-rich solutions that tackle engineering obstacles and enable commercial vehicle operators to gain valuable insights. The company's innovative sensors enhance industrial pump efficiency and significantly improve fuel consumption in cars and off-highway vehicles.

"From inventing the world's most popular Schrader pneumatic tire valves in 1844 to becoming the global leader and pioneer in providing TPMS solutions, Schrader is constantly evolving and innovating technologies to match the global need for TPMS solutions," said Anuj Monga, Associate Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Today, more than half of all global vehicle platforms use Schrader's direct TPMS technology, indicating the strong brand strength from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) side."

Sensata Technologies and its brand Schrader are recognized for providing the highest quality, exceptionally durable, TPMS sensors and solutions for the original equipment (OE) market and aftermarket. The company delivers timely product updates and ongoing TPMS-related training to a wide variety of garages across the North American market, positioning the Schrader brand and Sensata Technologies as one of the most reliable TPMS sensor suppliers.

Under the Schrader brand, Sensata offers sophisticated TPMS sensors through most major distributors, retailers, and workshops across North America with a wide portfolio of products and service support. Schrader offers several services that remarkably differentiate the brand from its competitors, such as customized technical assistance, valuable promotional offers, and advanced education and training.

"Backed by Sensata's strong OE presence and understanding of market needs, the TPMS sensors enjoy strong demand in the North American aftermarket as well, with a 2020 market share of about 38% to 40% in terms of revenue. One of the major reasons for this success is that Schrader's TPMS sensors are sold at almost all major tire warehouse distributors (WDs), traditional WDs, and retailers across North America," noted Monga. "Frost & Sullivan concludes that Sensata Technologies and its aftermarket brand Schrader TPMS Solutions is the strongest market participant and global leader in providing TPMS systems and solutions, including programmable TPMS sensors, to the North American passenger vehicle market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Schrader

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.247.8860

E: [email protected]

About Schrader

Schrader, a brand of Sensata Technologies, is the leading global manufacturer of tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) for automotive, heavy vehicles and off-road vehicles. Schrader is a pioneer in TPMS, a vehicle safety feature that is now standard on all cars and light trucks sold in the U.S. Schrader's direct TPMS technology can be found in over 50 percent of global OEM vehicle platforms. For more information, please visit SchraderTPMS.com.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 21,000 employees and operations in 11 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, electrified, and connected. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.

