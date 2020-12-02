Service-based Business Models Increase Global Demand for Asset Performance Management, Finds Frost & Sullivan

"The emergence of digital transformation, which plays a critical role in integrating business processes, is expected to boost the demand for APM, especially in asset-intensive industries such as oil and gas (O&G), utilities, and transportation. Manufacturers are striving to maximize asset utilization and achieve operational excellence," said Avinash Kumar, Senior Industry Analyst, Industrial Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "The impact of cyberattacks on the operational functionality or performance of an asset will be a deterrent for APM adoption by end users, specifically for critical applications in process industries since APM allows for interoperability and interconnectivity, which could increase the impact of a cyberattack."

Kumar added, "Asset-heavy industries, such as O&G, power and utilities, and chemicals are the largest end markets for APM, contributing approximately 72% of the total revenue. Similarly, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa account for approximately 75% of the total APM market. However, APAC is expected to have the fastest growth in APM revenue during the forecast period of 2020-2024, due to the increase in domestic demand. Increasing unplanned failure of assets and the huge cost associated with it are the key reasons for adoption. Further, from a regional perspective, investment in new projects, quick ROI in technology, and compatible infrastructure have enabled the penetration of APM in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, followed by Asia-Pacific and Latin America."

Other factors driving APM adoption include the necessity to boost plant productivity, focus on potential new business, and comply with regulations and standards due to increasing environmental, health, and safety incidents.

The increasing need for value-added services, such as cloud, analytics, and mobility, offered with APM presents immense growth prospects for market participants in the following segments:

Modular APM : Partner with third-party vendors to seamlessly integrate and operate applications supporting assets to expedite the installation process and reduce project-related risks.

: Partner with third-party vendors to seamlessly integrate and operate applications supporting assets to expedite the installation process and reduce project-related risks. APM on the cloud : Focus on expanding cloud platforms with analytical solutions that aid in data consolidation and visualization, supporting improved business decisions.

: Focus on expanding cloud platforms with analytical solutions that aid in data consolidation and visualization, supporting improved business decisions. Predictive maintenance : Develop easy-to-install and compatible modules that seamlessly integrate, collect, consolidate, and share data.

: Develop easy-to-install and compatible modules that seamlessly integrate, collect, consolidate, and share data. Connected assets: Target solutions with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)-enabled functionalities that will integrate devices and assets at every enterprise architecture level.

