Shah Rukh Khan leads A23's brand refresh with 'Yahan Dimaag Jeetega' campaign

The campaign marks an evolved position for the 18-year-old brand - A23 with a significant focus on creating an action-packed one-stop shop for skill-based RMG enthusiasts

NEW DELHI, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Head Digital Works (A23), India's leading online skill-gaming company with over 75 million registered players, announced its brand refresh with the 'Yahan Dimaag Jeetega' campaign featuring brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan. This campaign fuels India's desire to outsmart to win, capturing the rush, excitement and sense of accomplishment that comes from using skills to triumph. With a focus on strategic thinking and the application of skill, the evolved messaging aligns with A23's action-oriented and customer-centric stance.

A23 Rummy - Yahan Dimaag Jeetega

The new campaign showcases two films featuring Shah Rukh Khan that resonate with a diverse group of players who appreciate the challenge and reward of strategic gameplay. A23's product enhancements, including big-ticket challenges, leaderboards and tournaments running around the clock further emphasize this commitment to rewarding players for leveraging their skills and standing-out. The films depict everyday scenarios where strategic thinking leads to success, mirroring the strategic gameplay found on the A23 apps. Both films reflect A23's message of celebrating wit and strategy to win while gaming online. Here are links to both the films - Film 1 & Film 2.

Bollywood superstar and A23's long-standing brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan, returns to headline the campaign. Speaking on the new brand films, he said, "In India, we play to win. This is the essence of A23's new ad as well where users be it in gaming or real life use their minds to succeed. I believe this messaging is an organic fit for A23 and will be relatable for all gaming enthusiasts. I have witnessed the platform evolve into a customer-centric gaming app over the years which truly values its users and celebrates their every win."

Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, VP- Marketing, Head Digital Works, said, "With 'Yahan Dimaag Jeetega' campaign we want to transform A23 as the ultimate destination for players who value strategic thinking and skills to win. With Shah Rukh Khan, we want to bring home the feeling, the rush and the excitement that comes with winning solely using one's skills. We hope that these new brand films hit the right chord within our audience given that these are instances picked from our daily lives."

A23 is also hosting marquee tournaments like 'Rummy Maha Mela' that reward players for their strategic prowess, offering a real-life extension of the campaign's core message. Through 'Yahan Dimaag Jeetega,' A23 reinforces its position as India's premier skill gaming platform, encouraging players to embrace challenges, sharpen their minds, and celebrate every victory as a testament to their intelligence and strategy.

About Head Digital Works

Head Digital Works is India's oldest online skill-gaming company that develops and operates platforms like A23 Rummy, A23 Poker and Cricket.com. A23 has over 75 million registered users across India and is the first-ever website to launch the classical Indian Rummy. A23 is on a mission to promote Rummy and Poker as a professional game and create a community of skilled gamers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585177/HDW_A23_Rummy.jpg