Shanghai Electric to Unveil Solutions for Smart Energy and Intelligent Manufacturing at Expo 2020 Dubai

A spokesperson of Shanghai Electric said, "We are proud to participate in Dubai 2020 as one of the official partners of the China Pavilion. We look forward to celebrating the latest scientific achievements that mark the making of a new era for humankind and the ground-breaking technological inventions leading us toward a greener future. Shanghai Electric wishes to show the world our prowess in new energy and our innovations born through global partnerships."

On a giant naked-eye 3D screen in the "Communication and Connection" exhibition, Shanghai Electric will display China's vision of a low-carbon future by demonstrating its effort to build the world's largest solar energy plant in Dubai, alongside technological milestones and roadmaps in wind power, hydrogen energy, energy storage, green transportation and industrial Internet.

The exhibition's theme reflects Shanghai Electric's unswerving focus on its core business areas, including smart energy and intelligent manufacturing, while implementing "technological advancement to achieve business transformation and upgrading".

Shanghai Electric seeks to partnerships with global industry leaders and innovators to accelerate human progress and sustainable development, creating more open and mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities.

On Shanghai Electric Day held in December, Shanghai Electric will promote cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other countries by demonstrating its new energy solutions in the wind, solar and energy storage - showing the companies "Belt and Road" (BRI) achievements and its progress towards China's carbon reduction targets.

Over the past years, Shanghai Electric has spearheaded several mega-scale projects along the BRI to bolster the development of the energy sector. Chief among them is the Dubai Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project, the world's largest solar thermal photovoltaic plant, expected to provide clean power to more than 270,000 residents in Dubai and reduce about 1.6 million tons of carbon emissions every year once completed. Meanwhile, Shanghai Electric has established closer cooperation with its global partners through BRI, promoting economic development and inter-regional connectivity and offering advanced technologies and rich project experience to other countries.

World Expos are the global fests that highlight scientific, technological, economic and social progress. As the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, the Dubai Expo 2020, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", aims to drive inspiration, innovation and collaboration to create a better future. Originally scheduled to kick off on October 20, 2020, Dubai Expo is reopening its door to nearly 200 nations and 25 million visitors on October 1, 2021, after being delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Themed 'Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind — Innovation and Opportunity', the China pavilion, named 'The Light of China', is one of the largest exhibition buildings in the Dubai Expo 2020, with the design language symbolizing hope and a bright future as a showcase for China's rich cultural heritage and longstanding history. Visitors can also access the China Pavilion and Shanghai Electric Exhibition Area online through the "China Pavilion on Cloud".

