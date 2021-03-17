Siemens Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Capturing 20 Percent of the Digital Transformation Solutions Market

Xcelerator integrates a wide range of software components, services, and custom application development capabilities to meet the industry-specific needs of customers that are looking to become digital enterprises. While market competitors offer stand-alone software to handle different industrial activities such as design, engineering, or manufacturing, Siemens Xcelerator gives customers a pathway that unifies their product lifecycle and associated processes. The portfolio comprises Siemens' flagship solutions, including Solid Edge, NX, Teamcenter, Simcenter, Opcenter, Tecnomatix, MindSphere, Capital, Xpedition, as well as Mendix and leading electronic design automation solutions.

"The Xcelerator portfolio focuses on three main areas of digital transformation: a comprehensive digital twin, open ecosystem, and personalized and adaptable solutions," said Rohit Karthikeyan an Industry Analyst. "In the virtual world, Siemens offers mechanical, software and electrical design solutions, a simulation platform for design and manufacturing systems, and virtual commissioning. For the physical domain, its portfolio includes R&D and prototype testing, manufacturing operations management, automation and controls, commissioning of manufacturing systems, as well a complete Industrial Internet as a Service solution."

Uniquely, the Xcelerator portfolio consists of embedded tools and databases, integrates across the client's existing information technology (IT), operational technology (OT), and engineering technology (ET) infrastructure without disrupting the workflow. Another unique feature of the Xcelerator portfolio is that it allows users to build personalized applications that can record performance data and share the insights with design and manufacturing teams.

"Siemens has built the Xcelerator strategy on the cloud-based Mendix low-code application platform, which enables industrial customers to create and deploy applications and app components specific to their requirement across product lifecycle, engineering, or supply chain," noted Karthikeyan. "Its human-centered innovation helps industrial customers adapt to the current global COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate their journey towards becoming a digital enterprise."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this Award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage the digital twin that can provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation.

Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.

