Silverfort Acquires Fabrix Security to Deliver Autonomous Runtime Identity Security for the AI Era

The combined solution redefines Identity Security and access control for the AI era with the first autonomous Identity Security platform that uses AI at runtime to determine and enforce what each human, machine and agentic identity can access, and when.

Security in the AI era demands runtime, context-driven decisions. Static rules can't keep up.

Identity misuse, whether intentional or not, has always been a risk, and the agentic era makes it far harder to manage. The surge of non-human and agentic identities in enterprises, along with their speed and unpredictable access behavior, is breaking traditional identity and access tools. New AI models, such as Anthropic's Mythos, are even harder to control, and allow adversaries to run complex attacks—often using stolen identities and over-privileged access—too fast for human defenders to respond. Manually written authorization rules and periodic access reviews, already limited in effectiveness for human users, cannot handle this speed and complexity. Identity and security teams are struggling to prevent unauthorized access without crippling innovation. The only way to secure identity and access in the AI era is to make certain decisions at runtime, using real-time context, at a speed and scale that only AI can achieve.

"Today, Identity Security and access control rely on rules that are created at 'admin time', attempting to pre-define access. But in the AI era, it's becoming impossible to keep up, and organizations are rapidly losing control. The only way to mitigate this risk without stopping the business is to make access decisions at runtime, using AI and deep context," said Hed Kovetz, CEO and Co-Founder of Silverfort. "Together with Fabrix, Silverfort's platform will empower enterprises to protect their human, non-human, and agentic identities and their access, dynamically and continuously, using a runtime AI decisioning engine. Fabrix's innovative technology and track record across AI, security and identity bring the expertise needed to create the new standard for Identity Security in the AI era."

Reshaping Identity Security for the AI era

Silverfort's rich Identity Security data and unmatched runtime enforcement capabilities, together with Fabrix's identity knowledge graph and real-time AI-driven authorization decisions, allow organizations to answer the one question that can't wait: What is this identity trying to do, and should we allow it? Whenever a user, machine, or AI agent tries to access anything, the request is evaluated at runtime, leveraging AI in the loop when needed, informed by a knowledge graph with rich data about identities, permissions, intent, business context and more. Access decisions must happen in a split second, with enforcement embedded directly in the execution path. This new engine can be used autonomously, or together with human-generated rules. The use of AI for identity and access decisions that are both made and enforced at runtime is a major leap forward in Identity Security.

"We founded Fabrix with a clear vision: making Identity Security easier, faster, and more scalable using an AI-native approach," said Raz Rotenberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Fabrix. "By joining Silverfort, we can bring this transformation to the largest companies in the world and combine our AI engine with Silverfort's runtime enforcement to create something no one has achieved before. We are excited to become part of the team shaping the future of Identity Security."

Fabrix was founded by CEO Raz Rotenberg, former founding engineer at Run:ai which was acquired by Nvidia, and CTO Ofir Yakovian, former tech lead at Orca Security and Microsoft Entra who holds an M.Sc. in quantum computing. VP of R&D Roee Oz was the former chief architect for Microsoft Defender for Cloud and led Microsoft's AI security incubation. The company raised $8m from Norwest, toDay Ventures and Jibe Ventures, as well as from founders and executives at Google, Palo Alto Networks, Cyera, Microsoft, Tenable and Nvidia. Fabrix has a strong team of AI and security experts located in Tel Aviv.

Key capabilities Fabrix Security will bring to the Silverfort Identity Security platform:

AI-driven authorization and access control for humans, machines, and AI agents.

AI agents that help customers operate Silverfort's platform, get insights and take action, as well as easier ways for customers to use their own AI agents with Silverfort.

Expanded coverage of Silverfort's Just-In-Time access to additional environments and identity providers.

An Identity Knowledge Graph that analyzes access activity, organizational context, and intent.

The majority of joint capabilities driven by this acquisition will become available in the second half of 2026.

Silverfort plans to bring autonomous Identity Security to its 1,000+ customers, including some of the world's largest enterprises who have been collaborating with Silverfort on this vision.

About Silverfort

The Silverfort Identity Security platform is the first to deliver end-to-end Identity Security, protecting every identity on-prem and in the cloud, including humans, machines, AI agents and everything in between. Our patented technology, Runtime Access Protection (RAP), natively integrates with the entire IAM infrastructure, giving businesses visibility into all identities, analyzing every authentication, enforcing controls and policies, and extending active protection to resources that could not be protected previously—including NHIs, legacy systems, command line tools, and IT/OT infrastructure. It is easy to deploy and use, and doesn't disrupt business operations, resulting in better security outcomes with less effort. Silverfort is the Identity Security Platform that both identity and security professionals deserve, earning the trust of more than 1,000 leading organizations, including many Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at silverfort.com.

About Fabrix

Fabrix Security builds AI agents for identity security, empowering IAM teams with the intelligence to make confident, explainable access decisions – right at the point of decision. It enhances existing IAM workflows with speed, consistency, and accuracy, cutting through the chaos of manual, context-less decision-making. From authorization and Just-In-Time access to full identity lifecycle management, Fabrix delivers intelligent, scalable, and proactive identity security.

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