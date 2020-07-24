SKEMA strengthens its position in China by creating a joint school with Nanjing University and a master's degree in entrepreneurship and innovation with Xian'Jiaotong University

The Chinese Ministry of Education has just approved the agreements signed between SKEMA and the universities of Nanjing and Xian' Jiaotong. With Nanjing, SKEMA creates a joint school and with Xian'Jiaotong, a master's degree in entrepreneurship and innovation focused on data management and artificial intelligence.

NAU-SKEMA Joint School

The NAU-SKEMA Institute is jointly established by SKEMA Business School and Nanjing University (NAU). The creation of a joint school with a Chinese university is reserved for a very small number of excellent foreign institutions, of which SKEMA is now a part.

This institute will start recruiting its first cohort of students in China in September 2020 through the Gaokao. This entrance exam to Chinese universities, which is reputedly difficult, will allow the recruitment of a large number of Chinese students: around 300 each year but on a very selective basis.

They will follow a four-year full-time undergraduate course, which includes four hybrid courses of study that offer students a variety of possible career paths:

Financial engineering

Audit

Information management and information systems management

Engineering Management

Students will obtain two diplomas: the NAU General Undergraduate Diploma of Higher Education and the SKEMA 4-year Global BBA Diploma.

Master in Entrepreneurship and Innovation SKEMA-Xian'Jiaotong

The program aims to train future elites and industry leaders in the fields of entrepreneurship and innovation with a focus on big data and artificial intelligence.

This 2-year joint program begins at the start of the 2020 academic year, with a recruitment target of 60 students per year. It is open to candidates with the equivalent of a "Bac+3" or "Bac+5". At the end of the 2 years of study, the student receives the SKEMA diploma (MSc) and the Chinese Ministry of Education diploma.

"These joint cooperation projects contribute to deepening educational exchanges between France and China and I am happy that SKEMA finds its place in them. They are also a strong link in the school's SKY25 strategic plan to pursue its international development, which is based, in parallel with the opening of international hubs, on agreements with the best institutions in the world," says Alice Guilhon, SKEMA's Managing Director.

